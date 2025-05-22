US President Donald Trump hailed his "One Big Beautiful Bill" after it got cleared by the House on Thursday (May 22), calling it the most significant piece of legislation that will ever be signed in the history of our country.

Trump further praised Mike Johnson and the House leadership, saying that they did a great job.

"Thank you to every Republican who voted YES on this Historic Bill," the US president said in a post shared on Truth Social.

“THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL” has PASSED the House of Representatives! This is arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country!," Trump added.

Know about 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

The bill sets the federal budget for the next fiscal year and will make multiple changes to the tax code.

It also cuts funding for Medicaid and the SNAP food aid program, and eliminates the government's free tax filing website.

The US president said that there will be "TRUMP Saving Accounts for newborn babies", funding for the golden dome and much more.

He added that the Bill includes massive tax cuts, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime and tax deductions when you purchase an American-made vehicle, “along with strong Border Security measures, Pay Raises for our ICE and Border Patrol Agents, Funding for the Golden Dome, “TRUMP Savings Accounts” for newborn babies, and much more!”

Trump further said that now, it’s time for "our friends in the United States Senate to get to work, and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! There is no time to waste."

He then slammed the Democrats, saying that they have lost control of themselves, and are aimlessly wandering around, showing no confidence, grit, or determination.

"They have forgotten their landslide loss in the Presidential Election, and are warped in the past, hoping someday to revive Open Borders for the World’s criminals to be able to pour into our Country, men to be able to play in women’s sports, and transgender for everybody. They don’t realize that these things, and so many more like them, will NEVER AGAIN happen!," he said in his post.