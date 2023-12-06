Hanukkah events toned down or scrapped across US in wake of Israel-Hamas war

Washington's biggest Hanukkah shindig is known to be the biggest and the booziest celebration ever. Bringing together Jewish people over hot potato latkes, a vodka bar and Israeli-style sufganyot, or jelly-filled doughnuts for the past 28 years, the massive party is hosted by DC publicist Steve Rabinowitz.

However, this year the coveted invite-only celebration of the eight-day festival of lights has been cancelled, and it's not the only one. The reason? Israel-Hamas war.

Toned down, cancelled Hanukkah celebrations

In Virginia, as per ABC News, a menorah lighting at a Virginian art and music festival was reportedly cancelled over apparent concerns related to the ongoing war in the Middle East. Talking to the Gazette, Shirley Vermillion, the festival's founder, said the menorah lighting "seemed very inappropriate" given the conflict.

The event was scheduled for a monthly art and musical festival happening on December 10.

At the same time, the White House is yet to announce if and how it will celebrate the eight-day festival.

Across the US, there is an uptick in the number of Hanukkah events getting cancelled. Some escaped cancellation, but have been toned down.

White House reacts

Speaking during a news briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that "every action" had been taken in an apparent attempt to help make the Jewish community feel safe.

"We have seen an uptick in hate, just more broadly, in different communities—obviously, also in the Muslim community. And so, we will do everything that we can to make sure that these communities feel safe," she added.

"Obviously, over the past couple of weeks since this—certainly since this war started, we have seen the increase of antisemitism. You know, we understand the fear that people in the Jewish community must be feeling right now, which is why we have taken action to do everything that we can to make sure that people in that community feel protected. And so, that's what we're going to continue to do."

Backlash

The cancellations have triggered a backlash.

Reacting to the news of cancellation at the music festival, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said: "Singling out the Jewish community by cancelling this Hanukkah celebration is absurd and antisemitic. The event organisers should immediately reconsider their actions and move forward with the menorah lighting."