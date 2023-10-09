Video | Hamas militants paraglide into Israeli 'rave party,' partygoers keep dancing unaware

An all-night party near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip, turned into a scene of chaos when Palestine's Hamas militants raided it with the help of motorised paragliders. Viral videos on social media showed people dancing, clueless that the country was under attack.

The militants after the touchdown killed many people and also took a few of them hostage. Earlier, Hamas also released a video of its militants training to take off and land using paragliders.

Following the initial rocket strikes, gunshots were fired into the crowd, causing panic among the hundreds of partygoers desperately trying to flee.

Watch the video here (Disclaimer: Some people might find the video disturbing)

Hamas' multifaceted strategy

New York Post reported that the motorised paragliders employed by Hamas consisted of a seat, motor, and parafoil. This aerial assault was just one element of a multifaceted strategy employed by the Hamas militants to instil fear and terror within the Israeli population.

Territorial Infiltration

Simultaneous with the paraglider intrusion, Hamas terrorists entered Israeli territory through various points along the northern and eastern borders of the 150-square-mile Gaza Strip. This marked a significant and coordinated offensive against Israel.

Mario Nawfal, founder and CEO of IBC Group, shared a training video released by Hamas, showcasing the militants replicating the tactics used in Saturday's attacks. This video was part of Hamas' marketing and recruitment efforts, underscoring their level of preparedness and determination.

JUST IN: A training video replicating today's attacks, posted by Hamas as part of their marketing and recruitment efforts.



You can see the same paragliding tactics in the video used today, showing how well prepared Hamas was. pic.twitter.com/HVSg28EkTJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 8, 2023 ×

Dozens of partygoers were evacuated from the scene by jeeps, heading to the community of Ofakim, located 20 kilometres west of Beersheba, which itself was under fire. Some of the wounded were transported to southern hospitals, including Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, according to Ynet reports. The chaos at the nature party near the Gaza Strip left a lasting impact, highlighting the challenges faced by those caught in the crossfire of this ongoing conflict.