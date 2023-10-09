ugc_banner

Video | Hamas militants paraglide into Israeli 'rave party,' partygoers keep dancing unaware

Jerusalem, IsraelEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 09, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Hamas terrorists entered Israeli territory with the help of motorised paragliders. They made their way into a party and opened fire.  Photograph:(Twitter)

Hamas attack on Israel: A party in the vicinity of Kibbutz Re’im, near the Gaza Strip, descended into turmoil as Hamas militants from Palestine swooped in on the gathering with the help of motorised paragliders. 

An all-night party near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip, turned into a scene of chaos when Palestine's Hamas militants raided it with the help of motorised paragliders. Viral videos on social media showed people dancing, clueless that the country was under attack.

The militants after the touchdown killed many people and also took a few of them hostage. Earlier, Hamas also released a video of its militants training to take off and land using paragliders.

Following the initial rocket strikes, gunshots were fired into the crowd, causing panic among the hundreds of partygoers desperately trying to flee.

Watch the video here (Disclaimer: Some people might find the video disturbing)

Hamas' multifaceted strategy

New York Post reported that the motorised paragliders employed by Hamas consisted of a seat, motor, and parafoil. This aerial assault was just one element of a multifaceted strategy employed by the Hamas militants to instil fear and terror within the Israeli population.

Territorial Infiltration

Simultaneous with the paraglider intrusion, Hamas terrorists entered Israeli territory through various points along the northern and eastern borders of the 150-square-mile Gaza Strip. This marked a significant and coordinated offensive against Israel.

Mario Nawfal, founder and CEO of IBC Group, shared a training video released by Hamas, showcasing the militants replicating the tactics used in Saturday's attacks. This video was part of Hamas' marketing and recruitment efforts, underscoring their level of preparedness and determination.

Dozens of partygoers were evacuated from the scene by jeeps, heading to the community of Ofakim, located 20 kilometres west of Beersheba, which itself was under fire. Some of the wounded were transported to southern hospitals, including Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, according to Ynet reports. The chaos at the nature party near the Gaza Strip left a lasting impact, highlighting the challenges faced by those caught in the crossfire of this ongoing conflict.

