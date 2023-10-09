Hamas attack: Indian caregiver injured by rocket strike in Israel amid evacuation efforts

Amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel strife, an Indian caregiver named Sheeja Anand, a 40-year-old woman from Payyaviir in Kerala's Kannur, found herself caught in the crossfire in Ashkelon. Sheeja, who had been working as a caregiver for an elderly patient, suffered injuries when a rocket struck the house where she was providing care on Saturday afternoon (Oct 7), reported the Times of India.

She sustained injuries during the rocket attack which left her family in Kerala frantic and unable to immediately contact her. Their distress continued until they managed to get in touch with her colleagues in Israel, who confirmed her condition.

Indian government's response and evacuation efforts

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, assured the public that the Prime Minister's Office is actively monitoring the situation in Israel.

The Indian government is diligently working to bring back stranded Indians, who are facing increasing uncertainty and hardship. Videos posted by some Indians in Israel appealing for evacuation have underscored the urgency of the situation.

Lekhi emphasised that the government has a history of successfully evacuating Indian citizens during crises, referring to previous operations like Operation Ganga and Vande Bharat.

She expressed confidence that the government, along with the Prime Minister's Office, is directly coordinating with those affected and closely monitoring the situation.

Indian presence in Israel

Israel is home to a diverse Indian community, comprising caregivers, students, IT professionals, and diamond traders. While no Indian nationals have been reported as hostages or casualties of the ongoing conflict, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has received numerous requests for assistance in facilitating safe exits.

The escalating conflict has disrupted air travel to and from Israel, causing a rush of people trying to leave the war-torn zone. Air India has announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 14. The airline has already evacuated its crew members and other employees from Israel via Egypt.

Also watch | Israeli defence minister instructs officials to defend citizens

Despite the challenges, efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian mission have borne fruit. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of Meghalaya confirmed that 27 citizens from Meghalaya, who were stranded in the conflict zone, have safely crossed the border into Egypt. Indian actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, trapped in Israel due to a film promotion event, also managed to return to Mumbai.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, clarified that Israel does not request foreign nationals to volunteer in its defence. Some Indians had expressed a desire to volunteer to fight against Hamas, but Gilon said that Israel prefers to handle its security matters independently.