Hamas condemns United States' move to deploy ships closer to Israel as 'aggression' against Palestinians

Following US President Joe Biden's announcement of providing additional equipment and resources to the Israel Defense Forces, the Palestinian militant group Hamas released a statement saying that this decision by the United States amounts to "aggression" against Palestinians.

"The announcement of the US that it will provide an aircraft carrier to support the occupation (Israel) is actual participation in the aggression against our people," Hamas said.

US President Biden, on Sunday (Oct 8), said that fresh military aid was on its way to Israel with "more to follow over the coming days".

Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also "discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that no enemies of Israel believe they can or should seek advantage from the current situation," the White House said in a statement.

US moves carrier strike group closer to Israel

The United States is all set to deploy navy ships and warplanes closer to Israel in a show of support.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on Sunday, in a statement said that he had directed the movement of multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel to show support.

He also said that the US would provide additional equipment and resources, including munitions to the Israel Defense Forces.

"The United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

"The United States has begun moving USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean. This includes the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80). We have also taken steps to augment U.S. Air Force F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region. The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this posture if required," a press release by the United States Central Command read.

"USCENTCOM stands firmly with our Israeli and regional partners to address the risks of any party seeking to expand the conflict," said General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, Commander, US Central Command.

(With inputs from agencies)

