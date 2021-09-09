Guam boosts reproductive rights by clearing path for 'tele-abortion'

The United Nations lists Guam as one of only 17 remaining colonies worldwide, a situation Governor Eddie Calvo wants remedied. Photograph:( AFP )
The women living on the Guam island can now be prescribed abortion medication without restrictions such as the need for guidance through face-to-face videoconferencing and travelling offshore.
A federal court on the western shore of Guam has cleared the way for 'tele-abortion' to boost reproductive rights for women.
It said in a statement, “The undisputed evidence before the court all points to the fact that a live, face-to-face video conferencing is comparable to, and may even have some benefits over, in-person communication.”
The women on the island can now be prescribed abortion medication without restrictions such as the need for guidance through face-to-face videoconferencing and travelling offshore.
Also read | 'Watershed moment': Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalises abortion
Being a predominantly Catholic community, abortion has been a contentious issue on the island despite being legal.
Women living on the island had to seek services off the island to end their pregnancies.
They had to take an eight-hour flight to Hawaii and spend $1000 to $3000 for the procedure.
Hawaii-based physicians Dr. Bliss Kaneshiro and Shandhini Raidoo had filed a lawsuit for the remote supply of abortion pills to women in Guam.
The doctors were unable to provide abortion service despite being licensed from Guam due to the ''in-person communication'' requirement.