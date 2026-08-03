/Google's new robot brain works without internet

Google DeepMind has released a set of AI models built not to answer questions but to move physical machines — and one of them runs entirely on the robot itself, with no internet connection required.

What Was Released

Gemini Robotics 2, announced July 30, is a family of three models rather than a single system.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The first is a vision-language-action model — a system that takes visual input and natural-language instruction and outputs physical action — which directly operates humanoid robots and dual-arm robotic platforms. The second, Gemini Robotics ER 2, is a reasoning model built for multi-step planning and for coordinating multiple robots working together. The third, Gemini Robotics On-Device 2, runs locally on the robot's own hardware without any cloud connection.

Why On-Device Matters More Than It Sounds

The on-device variant is the consequential one, for reasons that are practical rather than technical.

A robot that depends on a cloud connection to think cannot be trusted in any environment where connectivity is unreliable, latency is unacceptable, or the data involved cannot leave the premises. That rules out a great deal of the work robots are actually wanted for: factory floors, hospitals, defence applications, remote infrastructure, and any facility unwilling to stream continuous sensor data to a third party's servers.

It also changes the security posture. A robot that phones home is a robot whose behaviour depends on a link that can be severed, intercepted or exploited. One that reasons locally is a self-contained system.

The Timing Against The Chinese Ban

That last point lands with unusual force this week. On July 28, the US Federal Communications Commission added foreign-made humanoid robots and quadruped robot dogs to its list of equipment prohibited on national-security grounds, citing supply-chain and cybersecurity risk — specifically the concern that internet-connected robots built by foreign firms could be compromised or controlled remotely.

The ban applies to new models not yet authorised for US sale, and squarely targets Chinese manufacturers. Unitree and AgiBot each shipped more than 5,000 of the roughly 15,000 humanoid robots sold globally in 2025, between them accounting for the majority of the world market.

Google releasing a robot control stack that can run without any network connection, in the same week regulators banned foreign robots over connectivity-based security fears, is a favourable coincidence at minimum.

The Competitive Picture

Western robotics has trailed China badly on unit volume and cost, and the humanoid ban does not fix that — it protects a domestic market rather than creating competitive hardware. What it does is buy time, and the value of that time depends on whether American and allied manufacturers can close the gap while it lasts.

The other constraint has been software. Building a robot that can reliably perceive an unstructured environment, plan a multi-step task, and execute it physically has proven far harder than building the mechanical platform. Models like Gemini Robotics 2 are aimed precisely at that gap — supplying the reasoning layer so that hardware makers do not each have to solve it independently.