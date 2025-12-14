Google Preferred
Germany arrests five men over suspected Christmas market attack plot

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 22:00 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 22:08 IST
Photograph: (AFP (File Photo)

Story highlights

The Christmas markets in Germany drew massive crowds and had been targets of such attacks, including in Magdeburg last December, which killed six people.

German authorities arrested five men suspected of being involved in a plot to drive a vehicle into people at a Christmas market in Southern Bavaria. Three men of Moroccan origins, one of Egyptian origin and one from Syria were detained on Friday over hatching a conspiracy to orchestrate an attack in a market. Authorities said they suspected an Islamic motive behind the plot.

Prosecutors said the Egyptian,56, allegedly called for a vehicle attack aimed at killing or injuring as many people as possible. Two Moroccans reportedly agreed to carry out the plot.

Three Moroccan men, aged 30, 28 and 22, were arrested for allegedly agreeing to commit murder, while a 37-year-old Syrian man was accused of encouraging them to carry out the crime, according to the police.

The five suspects appeared before a magistrate on Saturday and remain in custody.

German authorities remain on high alert following previous attacks at Christmas markets, including last December in Magdeburg, which killed six people. These popular festive markets draw large crowds and tourists, prompting heightened security since the 2016 Berlin attack, when a lorry drove into a market, killing 12.

