'Never allowed Indian territory for activities detrimental to Bangladesh’s interests,' says MEA, calls for free and fair elections

India on Sunday (Dec 14) categorically rejected the Bangladesh interim government's claims of allowing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make provocative remarks aimed at riling her supporters to engage in terrorist activities, and asserted that New Delhi has never allowed its territory to be used against Bangladesh's interests. India also emphasised that the upcoming parliamentary election should be held in a peaceful environment.

India's response came shortly after the Indian High Commissioner was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka for registering a strong protest over statements made by Sheikh Hasina, who has lived self self-exile in India since the toppling of her Awami League government in 2024, accusing her of inciting violence from abroad.

"India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Bangladesh is set to hold elections on February 12, with the country’s election commission barring former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League from contesting the polls.

The external affairs ministry was responding to a readout issued by Bangladesh's foreign ministry reiterating its demand for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to face the sentence handed down by authorities in Bangladesh.

“The Ministry also drew the attention of the envoy to anti-Bangladesh activities by fugitive Awami League members staying in India, including planning, organising and helping to carry out terrorist activities inside Bangladesh to hinder the upcoming elections,” the readout said.

"The Indian Government was called upon to expeditiously act to end the criminal actions by these fascist terrorists and extradite them to Bangladesh as soon as possible," it added.

Reaffirming India's support for the democratic process, the MEA responded, "We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere."

"We expect that the interim Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections," the MEA added.

