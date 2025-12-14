/Indian couple, 3-year-old daughter taken hostage in Libya while going Portugal

An Indian couple, along with their three-year-old daughter, were allegedly taken hostage in Libya for a ransom of Rs 2 crore ($240,000) while they were trying to immigrate to Portugal. Kismatsinh Chavda, his wife Heenaben and their daughter Devanshi were kidnapped in the North African country.

The family was taken hostage in Libya while they were going to Portugal, where Kismatsinh's brother lives, according to Mehsana Superintendent of police Himanshu Solanki.

The family's journey began on November 19 without a valid visa from Gujarat's Ahmedabad to Dubai. From there, they travelled to Benghazi city in Libya, where they were kidnapped before reaching their next destination. The couple was helped by a Portugal-based agent who is not Indian, Solanki said.

The family was planning to settle in a European nation and embarked on a journey to reach Portugal without proper documents through unusual routes. The kidnappers contacted their relatives in Mehsand and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore, which led the relatives to approach the authorities, including district collector SK Parjapati, for help on Friday.