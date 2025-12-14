Google Preferred
Australia declares Bondi Beach shooting 'A TERRORISM INCIDENT'

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 16:45 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 16:45 IST
A woman holds her baby in a blanket after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney Photograph: (AFP)

At least 10 people have been killed after two gunmen opened fire at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday (December 14). According to witnesses, around 50 shots were fired during the shooting

During a press conference on Sunday (December 14), Australia police declared the shooting in Bondi Beach as a ‘terrorism incident’. New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said that counter-terrorism command is investigating the incident and we will ensure there is no further harmtothepeople.

“This attack was design to target Jews communityinSydney. This is a terrorism incident. As of now 12 individuals have been killed. One shooter has been killed and one is in custody. Jewish community was targeted on first day of Hannukah. This is a massive, complex investigation thathasjustbegun. 29 people have been transported around the hospital including policeofficers. At 9:36 pm (Australian time), we declared this as a terrorist incident. We are checking if there is a third offender involvedaswell. Tonight emergency responders responded actively and swiftly. We will have a significant investigationinthismatter. We have two definite offenders. But, we will investigate further to maintain safety of community.”

New South Wales Police first alerted the public to the unfolding situation at approximately 7:47 pm (local time), posting on social media platform, X, that officers were dealing with an active and evolving emergency. People in the area were urged to seek immediate shelter. In a later update, police confirmed the death toll and stated that one alleged shooter had died at the scene while the second remained in critical condition. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as “shocking and distressing,” confirming that police and emergency crews were responding at the scene. He extended his thoughts to those affected and urged the public to follow directions issued by New South Wales Police.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission wrote on X, “Shocked by the tragic attack at Bondi Beach. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere. We are united against violence, antisemitism and hatred.”

