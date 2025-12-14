/Bondi beach shooting: Global leaders condemn 'deeply distressing' incident in Australia

At least ten people have been killed after two armed attackers opened fire at a Jewish religious gathering at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday (December 14). Witnesses reported hearing as many as 50 gunshots during the attack. Police confirmed that one of the shooters was fatally shot by officers, while about 11 others, including police personnel, suffered injuries.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as “deeply confronting and distressing.” He said emergency services and police are at the scene assisting victims and securing the area. Albanese added that he has spoken with the Australian Federal Police Commissioner and the NSW Premier, and that authorities are working closely with NSW Police as the situation unfolds. He urged members of the public nearby to closely follow official guidance issued by NSW Police.

Here's how global leaders have reacted to the Bondi beach shooting

Itamar Ben-Gvir, an Israeli far-right politician wrote on X, "Sending condolences to the families of the murdered and praying for the recovery of the injured in the severe attack that occurred against the Jewish community in Sydney, Australia, during a Chabad Hanukkah event. Antisemitic terrorism knows no boundaries - but the blood of the murdered is on the hands of the Australian government, which announced recognition of a "Palestinian" state and gave legitimacy to terrorism against Jews. I strengthen the Chabad emissaries, who continue to act with dedication, courage, and true mission, even in the face of threats and terrorism - in order to spread light. Especially now, we will increase light, stand tall, and prove: the Jewish light is stronger than the darkness, and its victory is inevitable."

Christopher Luxon, New Zealand Prime Minister in a statement said, “Australia and New Zealand are closer than friends, we're family. I am shocked by the distressing scenes at Bondi a place that Kiwis visit every day. My thoughts, and the thoughts of all New Zealanders, are withthoseaffected.”

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations wrote on X, “I am horrified and condemn today’s heinous deadly attack on Jewish families gathered in Sydney to celebrate Hannukah. My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hannukah, a festival celebrating the miracle of peace and light vanquishing darkness.”

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote, “Deeply distressing news from Australia. The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi beach. I’m being kept updated on the developing situation.”

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the attack. On X he wrote, “Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.”