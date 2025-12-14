/Year-ender 2025: Countries Indian tourists visited the most this year

Indian tourists are increasingly exploring offbeat destinations beyond traditional hotspots. Countries such as South Korea, Georgia, Japan and Thailand saw a sharp rise in Indian visitors in 2025. However, established destinations continued to dominate overall outbound travel numbers.
The UAE remained the top destination for Indian travellers, attracting the largest number of departures led by leisure, diaspora visits and business travel. Approx. 7.78 million Indians visited the country in 2024, as per the Ministry of Tourism data.
Saudi Arabia held the second spot for Indian outbound travel, drawing millions for tourism, family visits, business and pilgrimage. 3.42 million Indians travelled to the kingdom in 2024, according to govt data.
The United States ranked third as a preferred location for Indians, with steady traveller numbers driven by leisure, education and family ties. America attracted 2.14 million Indian visitors the data shows.
Thailand continued to be a popular leisure and spiritual destination for Indians, with its Buddhist heritage and appealing offerings for Indian tourists. Thailand saw nearly 1.91 million Indian tourists.
Singapore attracted significant Indian arrivals thanks to its connectivity, safety and family-friendly attractions.
The UK remained among the top destinations for Indian travellers, driven by tourism, business and diaspora visits.
Qatar recorded high Indian tourist arrivals driven by business travel, family visits and stopover tourism, supported by global connectivity through Doha and relaxed entry policies.
Canada remained a favoured choice among Indian tourists for leisure and family visits.
Oman attracted Indian tourists seeking cultural experiences, natural landscapes and short-haul travel, aided by relaxed visa rules, proximity to India.
Malaysia remained a preferred destination for Indian tourists due to affordable travel, simplified entry, diverse attractions and strong air connectivity, particularly for family and leisure travel.