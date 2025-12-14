/Bondi Beach terror attack: 12 killed, 29 taken to hospital. What we know about the suspects so far

At least 12 people, including one of the attackers, died after a shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday (December 14) evening during celebrations marking the start of Hanukkah. Several witnesses said police vehicles began converging on the beachfront at about 6.40pm. Multiple gunshots rang out as crowds fled the area around Campbell Parade. Video footage circulating later showed at least two men dressed in black firing what appeared to be rifles from a pedestrian bridge connecting Campbell Parade to the Bondi Pavilion.

The attack occurred near the Chanukah by the Sea event, where members of Sydney’s Jewish community had gathered to observe the first night of the festival. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as a “terrorist act of antisemitism” that struck Jewish Australians during a moment of celebration and faith. At a late-night media briefing, NSW Premier Chris Minns and Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that at least 11 people had been killed at that stage, including one of the gunmen, with many others taken to hospital. Lanyon formally classified the incident as a terrorist attack and said improvised explosive devices were discovered inside a vehicle on Campbell Parade connected to the deceased offender. Specialist bomb disposal officers were deployed to deal with the threat.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One of the victim identified as a Rabbi

ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess said Australia’s national terrorism threat level remains at “probable”. The first victim to be publicly identified was Rabbi Eli Schlanger, an assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi. He is remembered as a husband and father who was active in the local Jewish community.

Alleged Bondi Beach shooter identified

Police later arrested a man and a woman at a home in Bonnyrigg, confirming the arrests were linked to the Bondi Beach attack. One of the shooters was killed by police at the scene, while another was taken into custody but remains in critical condition. According to multiple media reports from Australia, the name one of the alleged shooter is Naveed Akram, a 24-year-old bricklayer from western Sydney who had recently become unemployed. Akram was apprehended in connection with the shooting, though police have not confirmed whether he is the suspect who died. During the press conference, the NSW police chief also didn't mention the name of the shooters.

FBI Director Kash Patel reacts

Identity of the Bondi Beach ‘civilian hero’ revealed

According to reports, the civilian who tackled one of the attackers, has been identified as Ahmed Al Ahmed. He is 43-years-old, married, and a father of two children. He owns a fruit shop and has no experience with guns. He was shot twice in the arm.