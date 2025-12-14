/Sydney terror attack: Australia 'poured oil on fire of antisemitism', says Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (December 14) accused the Australian government of contributing to a rise in antisemitism after deadly shooting at a Jewish gathering in Sydney that left at least 12 people dead. Israeli officials strongly condemned the attack, which took place during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. They said the shooting reflected an alarming increase in antisemitic violence across Australia.

"Three months ago I wrote to the Australian prime minister that your policy is pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism," he said, referring to a letter he sent to Anthony Albanese in August following Canberra's announcement that it would recognise Palestinian statehood. "Antisemitism is a cancer that spreads when leaders are silentanddonotact," Netanyahu added during a televised public address at an event in southern Israel.

Israel President Isaac Herzog, speaking from Jerusalem, described the incident as a brutal and heartless assault carried out by “despicable terrorists.” He said Israel was deeply distressed by the tragedy and offered prayers for the victims and their families. Herzog urged Australian authorities to act firmly against what he called a widespread surge of antisemitism affecting the country. “At this moment, our brothers and sisters in Sydney were attacked while peacefully marking the first night of Hanukkah,” Herzog said, adding that Israel had repeatedly warned Australia about the growing threat to Jewish communities.