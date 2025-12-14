/Sydney terror attack: 'WE STAND WITH YOU', says Australia PM Anthony Albanese to Jewish community

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a press conference to update on Sydney’s Bondi Beach shooting, that took place on Sunday (December 14). The prime minister said, “We will eradicatetheterrorism. As Prime Minister, I say on behalf of all Australians to Jewish community: We stand with you. You should never have to endure the loss you did today.” The Australian prime minister has vowed strong action. He further added, “Attack on Jewish Australians is attack on every Australian. There is no place for hate and terrorism.” Albanese also praised the bystander, who tackled the gunmen.



LTC Nadav Shoshani, IDF International Spokesperson wrote on X saying, “I’m horrified by the images coming out of the terror attack in Sydney. I’m also horrified by the fact that Jews around the world are in danger just for being Jews. I stand with Australia’s Jewish community in this harsh time and send my condolences to the families of the victims”

Meanwhile, Dutch Foreign Minister, David wan Weel, said, “Shocking reports from Bondi Beach, Sydney. My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone affected by this ruthless attack during Hannukah celebrations. We are monitoring the situation closely. The Netherlands stands with our Australian friends.”

