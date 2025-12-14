/Sydney terror attack: 'WE STAND WITH YOU', says Australia PM Anthony Albanese to Jewish community

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a press conference to update on Sydney’s Bondi Beach shooting, that took place on Sunday (December 14). The prime minister said, “We will eradicatetheterrorism. As Prime Minister, I say on behalf of all Australians to Jewish community: We stand with you. You should never have to endure the loss you did today.” The Australian prime minister has vowed strong action. He further added, “Attack on Jewish Australians is attack on every Australian. There is no place for hate and terrorism.” Albanese also praised the bystander, who tackled the gunmen.
LTC Nadav Shoshani, IDF International Spokesperson wrote on X saying, “I’m horrified by the images coming out of the terror attack in Sydney. I’m also horrified by the fact that Jews around the world are in danger just for being Jews. I stand with Australia’s Jewish community in this harsh time and send my condolences to the families of the victims”
Meanwhile, Dutch Foreign Minister, David wan Weel, said, “Shocking reports from Bondi Beach, Sydney. My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone affected by this ruthless attack during Hannukah celebrations. We are monitoring the situation closely. The Netherlands stands with our Australian friends.”
What we know so far about the Bondi Beach shooting
Twelve people are dead, including one gunman, after a shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday (December 14). 29 people have been injured, including two police officers, and have been taken to various hospitals. A senior law enforcement official confirmed one of the gunmen was Naveed Akram from Bonnyrigg in Sydney's south-west. The shooting took place at a Hanukkah celebration. NSW Premier Chris Minns said during a press conference the attack was designed to target Sydney's Jewish community. NSW Police have also confirmed it has been declared a terroristincident.