/Australia police raid residence of Pakistani Muslim man suspected of Bondi Beach terror attack — Report

A senior law enforcement official has informed Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News that one of the individuals involved in the shooting attack at a Hanukkah party in Bondi Beach is repoterdly believed to be a Muslim man of Pakistani descent. The suspect, identified as Naveed Akram, 24, from Bonnyrigg, had his driver's license discovered at the scene. Authorities have confirmed that Akram's date of birth is August 12, 2001.
According to Akram's Facebook profile, he had attended Central Queensland University in Sydney, Hamdard University in Islamabad, and also studied at Al Murad Institute, where he was reportedly regarded as a model student. His social media accounts do not reveal any clear indication of his personal beliefs. The New South Wales police have not yet publicly verified this information.
Also Read: Bondi Beach terror attack: 12 killed, 29 taken to hospital. What we know about thesuspectssofar
What happened at Bondi Beach?
At least 12 people, including one of the attackers, died after a shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday (December 14) evening during celebrations marking the start of Hanukkah. Several witnesses said police vehicles began converging on the beachfront at about 6.40pm. Multiple gunshots rang out as crowds fled the area around Campbell Parade. Video footage circulating later showed at least two men dressed in black firing what appeared to be rifles from a pedestrian bridge connecting Campbell Parade to the Bondi Pavilion.
The attack occurred near the Chanukah by the Sea event, where members of Sydney’s Jewish community had gathered to observe the first night of the festival. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as a “terrorist act of antisemitism” that struck Jewish Australians during a moment of celebration and faith. At a late-night media briefing, NSW Premier Chris Minns and Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that at least 11 people had been killed at that stage, including one of the gunmen, with many others taken to hospital. Lanyon formally classified the incident as a terrorist attack and said improvised explosive devices were discovered inside a vehicle on Campbell Parade connected to the deceased offender. Specialist bomb disposal officers were deployed to deal with the threat.