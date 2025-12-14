/Australia police raid residence of Pakistani Muslim man suspected of Bondi Beach terror attack — Report

A senior law enforcement official has informed Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News that one of the individuals involved in the shooting attack at a Hanukkah party in Bondi Beach is repoterdly believed to be a Muslim man of Pakistani descent. The suspect, identified as Naveed Akram, 24, from Bonnyrigg, had his driver's license discovered at the scene. Authorities have confirmed that Akram's date of birth is August 12, 2001.

According to Akram's Facebook profile, he had attended Central Queensland University in Sydney, Hamdard University in Islamabad, and also studied at Al Murad Institute, where he was reportedly regarded as a model student. His social media accounts do not reveal any clear indication of his personal beliefs. The New South Wales police have not yet publicly verified this information.

What happened at Bondi Beach?

At least 12 people, including one of the attackers, died after a shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday (December 14) evening during celebrations marking the start of Hanukkah. Several witnesses said police vehicles began converging on the beachfront at about 6.40pm. Multiple gunshots rang out as crowds fled the area around Campbell Parade. Video footage circulating later showed at least two men dressed in black firing what appeared to be rifles from a pedestrian bridge connecting Campbell Parade to the Bondi Pavilion.