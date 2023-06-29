German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Russian President Putin 'weakened' by Wagner mutiny

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday released a statement saying that the mutiny by mercenary group, Wagner, had "weakened" Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, the ultimate consequences of the rebellion still remained unclear.

The revolt by the mercenary group that took place this weekend, has triggered speculations over Putin's grip on power as Moscow's war in Ukraine grinds on.

In his first extensive comments about the aborted rebellion, Scholz said it would "surely have long-term consequences in Russia".

"I do believe that he (Putin) is weakened," Scholz told public broadcaster ARD.

"It shows that the autocratic structures, the power structures, have cracks and he in no way sits as firmly in the saddle as he always claims," the German leader said.

"But I don't want to take part in speculation about how long he'll stay in office, it could be a long time or short, we don't know."

Scholz then added that his country and the Western allies would be keeping a close watch on further developments on this.

"Russia is a nuclear power, it is a very powerful country and that is why we have to watch very carefully when dangerous situations arise," he said. Scholz reaffirms Berlin's support for Ukraine Further reaffirming Berlin's support for Ukraine, Scholz highlighted that there could be no peace negotiations until Moscow withdrew its forces.

"Anything else would legitimise what's happened," he said. "And that is why it can't end up that the war is just frozen there where the line is between the various armies."

He said it was unclear whether the Wagner mutiny "would make it easier or harder" to end the war.

"That is why it is important for Ukraine to do its part to make it (a resolution) possible -- that is what it is trying to do with the current offensive."

Scholz said Western allies were "supporting Ukraine so it can defend itself" but stressed that "the goal of our support for Ukraine is not regime change in Russia".

On being asked about the potential risks posed by Wagner forces in Belarus, Scholz asserted that NATO would be closely monitoring the developments.

"Private armies are always threatening, even for the countries that maintain them -- Russia has now seen that," he told reporters.

Calling it a "situation that we are watching with great concern", Scholz said nevertheless that NATO was prepared to "defend every centimetre of its territory".

"At the same time, I am not currently expecting a change in the situation," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)



