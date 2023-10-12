German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Hamas attack not possible without Iran's support

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on Thursday (Oct 12), said that without Iran's solid backing, Palestinian militant group Hamas would not have been able to launch its "unprecedented" attacks on Israel.

"While we have no firm proof that Iran operationally supported this cowardly attack, it is clear to us all that without Iranian support, Ham as would never have been able to launch this unprecedented attack," he said.

"The jubilant statements from the top of the Iranian regime and some other government officials in the region are abhorrent. The leadership in Tehran shows its true colours without shame, and thereby confirms its role in Gaza."



Scholz, during his special address to the German Parliament, said that his government would ban fundraising, activities, and organisations supporting the Hamas militant group in Germany.

He also announced a ban on the Samidoun association, which he said was celebrating the surprise attack by the militant group.

"The federal interior ministry will ban Hamas from operating in Germany. An association like Samidoun, whose members celebrate the most brutal acts of terror on the open street, will be banned in Germany," Scholz said in a speech to parliament.

Palestinian leader's silence on attacks 'shameful', says Scholz

Scholz condemned Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas for his silence on the attacks calling it "shameful".

"Where is the clear condemnation of the terrorist violence by the autonomous (Palestinian) Authority and by its president, Mahmoud Abbas?" he said. "Their silence is shameful."

The German Chancellor, voicing support for Israel, said that Germany's "only place" right now was at Israel's side.

"For Germany at the moment, the only place is at Israel's side," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech to parliament. "Our own history, our responsibility stemming from the Holocaust, make it an everlasting duty to stand up for the existence and security of the state of Israel."

Khamenei leader denies Tehran's involvement in Hamas assault

Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday (Oct 10), denied Tehran's involvement in the surprise assault launched by Hamas on Israel over the weekend, but echoed support for the militant group.

In his first televised speech since the attack, the leader said, "The supporters of the Zionist regime (Israel) and some people in the usurping regime (a reference to USA) have been spreading rumours over the past two or three days, including that Islamic Iran was behind this action. They are wrong."

"This destructive earthquake (Hamas' attack) has destroyed some critical structures (in Israel) which will not be repaired easily ... The Zionist regime's own actions are to blame for this disaster," Khamenei said at a military academy.

(With inputs from agencies)

