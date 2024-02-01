Gaza war protest turns hostile: Assailant takes hostages at Procter & Gamble plant near Istanbul

An assailant took multiple hostages at a Procter & Gamble plant near Istanbul in protest of the Gaza war, as reported by a police spokesman. The incident raised concerns in Turkey's largest city, and details about the number of hostages were initially unclear.

The perpetrator targeted a plant owned by US cosmetics giant Procter & Gamble, situated on the eastern outskirts of Istanbul. While specific hostage numbers were initially unclear, a union representing plant workers stated that seven individuals were being held captive, with the remaining workforce released.

A widely circulated photo, published by the private DHA news agency, depicted the alleged assailant armed with a gun and appearing to wear a suicide vest. The backdrop featured a drawing of the Palestinian flag and the words "for Gaza" in red, underlining the protest's connection to the ongoing conflict.

Police response and security measures

Law enforcement swiftly responded, establishing a perimetre around the cosmetics plant. Special operation forces and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene to manage the unfolding situation, emphasizing the gravity of the incident.

The health ministry in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, reported a grim toll of 27,019 fatalities and 66,139 injuries in the four-month-long war between Palestinian militants and Israel. The conflict began with an unprecedented attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal critic of Israel, has condemned the Israeli offensive, branding the country a "terrorist state" and drawing parallels between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler.

Erdogan's strong stance has positioned him as one of the Muslim world's harshest critics of Israel.