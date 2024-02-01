LIVE TV
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin apologizes for concealing hospitalization

WION Web Team
Washington, United StatesUpdated: Feb 01, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
Lloyd Austin Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday apologized for concealing his prostate cancer diagnosis and hospitalization from President Joe Biden and the rest of the government.

"I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis," he told a press conference. "I have apologized directly to President Biden."