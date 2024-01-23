US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin makes first appearance since secret hospitalisation

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday (Jan 23) made his very first appearance since being hospitalised for undisclosed complications following secret prostate cancer surgery.

Austin, who spent two weeks in Walter Reed after being admitted to the military hospital on Jan 1, attended the conference on Ukraine's military needs virtually from his residence.

"Ukraine's fight is important for all of our countries. Ukraine's incredibly brave troops are continuing their battle against the Kremlin's invaders, against a vast front line in Ukraine's east and south in bitter winter weather. Ukraine's defenders continue to inflict significant losses on the Kremlin's forces," the Pentagon chief said.

"The security of the entire international community is on the line in Ukraine's fight. I am more determined than ever to work with our allies and partners to support Ukraine and to get the job done," Austin said.

"Putin continues to sacrifice staggering numbers of Russian troops in his rash and reckless war of choice, and Putin hopes that missiles and drones will demoralize the Ukrainian people and break the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian military. So I urge this group to dig deep to provide Ukraine with more life-saving, ground-based air defence systems and interceptors. And Ukraine has answered Putin's cruelty with courage and defiance," he added.

Furthermore, Austin in the meeting also highlighted a military package worth $250 million announced by Washington in the month of December but did not make mention of any new American aid.

Austin's secret hospitalisation

The 70-year-old underwent surgery on Dec 22 to treat prostate cancer and came back home the same day.

However, he was again hospitalised on Jan 1 for complications including nausea and severe pain and was discharged on Jan 15.

"The Secretary continues to recover well and, on the advice of doctors, will recuperate and perform his duties remotely for a period of time before returning full-time to the Pentagon," the statement said. "He has full access to required secure communications capabilities."

Austin had kept his cancer diagnosis and hospitalisation from President Biden and senior officials a secret until January.

His mishandling of the situation was a violation of the protocol for top-ranking cabinet officials, who reportedly have to inform well in advance of planned medical absences and identify the one who would be filling in for them.

He had earlier released a statement saying that he "could have done a better job" and took "full responsibility" for the secrecy over his hospitalisation.