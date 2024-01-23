'DeSaster' again: DeSantis quotes Budweiser thinking words are from Churchill, says report

Ron DeSantis was once seen as a man who could present at least some challenge to former US president Donald Trump from the lot within the party jostling for the nomination to contest US Presidential Election 2024. But while Trump's support base within the Republican Party and among its voters remained super-strong while 'DeSaster's affected the DeSantis campaign. The Florida governor has now wound up his presidential campaign and declared support for Trump. But in his last speech, he quoted a line from a Budweiser ad thinking it was a Winston Churchill quote. For those who don't know, Budweiser is a famous beer brand.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts,” said DeSantis in his speech as he wound up his presidential campaign.

He also made a post on X, clearly attributing the quote to the former UK prime minister whose steely leadership and absolute command on language was a big part of Britain bouncing back from a position of disadvantage in the Second World War. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts."

- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

The Telegraph reported that the quote is originally from a 1938 Budweiser advertisement.

“The man who has lost the spirit of youth is too busy with gloomy forecasts to gather bait, much less go fishing. Men with the spirit of youth pioneered our America… men with vision and sturdy confidence. They found contentment in the thrill of action, knowing that success was never final and failure never fatal,” says the ad as per The Telegraph.

The 'DeSaster'

DeSantis, although having been a distant second in the intra-party race for the nomination, has been constantly in the news, and not always for good reasons.

In May last year, DeSantis chose to announce his presidential campaign on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in a 'Space' on the platform which crashed repeatedly as he spoke, taking the sheen off the moment which was meant to underline his confident entry in the presidential ring. Elon Musk, owner of X, was himself tuned in to the Space.

As the highly anticipated Space crashed and crashed, DeSantis was trolled with the hashtag 'DeSaster' going viral.