G20 Summit: US, India reaffirm close partnership, agree to resolve last outstanding WTO dispute

United States President Joe Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday evening (September 8) to attend the G20 summit on Saturday and Sunday in the Indian capital. He headed into a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after arriving.

Biden and PM Modi reaffirmed the importance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific. The US president also lauded India's G20 Presidency for further demonstrating how the G20 as a forum is delivering important outcomes.

India and the US also agreed with India to resolve their last outstanding dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In a post shared on X, previously known as Twitter, PM Modi said that the meeting was "very productive" and they were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and the USA. He further said, "The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good."

The official joint statement said that both leaders called on their administrations to continue the work of transforming the India-US Strategic Partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, whihc is based on trust and mutual understanding.

"The leaders re-emphasized that the shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all citizens are critical to the success our countries enjoy and that these values strengthen our relationship," the statement read.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan joined the meeting; from the Indian side, external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and security adviser Ajit Doval joined.

Mention of WTO dispute and defence partnership

The leaders also lauded the settlement of the seventh and last outstanding WTO dispute between India and the United States, which follows the unprecedented settlement of six outstanding bilateral trade disputes in the WTO in June 2023.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to "deepen and diversify the India-US major defence partnership through expanded cooperation in new and emerging domains such as space and AI, and accelerated defence industrial collaboration".

