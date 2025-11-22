/G20 countries adopt South Africa’s declaration unanimously amid Trump's boycott

G20 nations approved South Africa’s declaration with full agreement, despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to boycott the event. Speaking on Saturday (Nov 22), South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, host of this weekend's gathering of Group of 20 leaders, said that it was important for all members to strongly agree on the summit’s final statement, even though the United States chose not to take part.

G20 envoys drew up a draft leaders' declaration on Friday (Nov 21) without US input in it. A senior White House official described this as a "shameful" act.

The draft still mentioned references to climate change, even though the administration of US President Donald Trump have an issue with it. They questioned the scientific consensus that global warming is caused by human activities.

In opening remarks to the Johannesburg summit, Cyril Ramaphosa said:

"There's been overwhelming consensus and agreement that one of the other tasks we should undertake right at the beginning is to ... adopt our declaration."

"He thanked all delegations who had worked together with South Africa "in good faith to produce a worthy G20 outcome document".

"We should not allow anything to diminish the value, the stature and the impact of the first African G20 presidency," he added.

Why US President Donald Trump rejects the South Africa's G20 agenda