President Donald Trump on Monday called a reporter fake news when he asked him what he was going to do about the increased incursion and aerial assault from Russia. He replied, “We will see what we can do about it.” He then responded agitatedly, “I’m going to tell you? You're the fake news, aren't you?”

Trump has been involved in ceasefire negotiations, yet Putin's actions, such as the large-scale drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, complicate these efforts.

During his Presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly said he would end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours. During his presidential debate, Trump said twice that it was in the best interest of the US to end the war when asked if he wanted Ukraine to win the war. He then blamed Biden for starting the war. Earlier in March, he suspended all military aid to Ukraine. Then, in May, he said that nothing would happen until Putin and he get together and talk.

But now it seems like a daunting task. So his frustration is palpable. Even after a two-hour-long phone call with Putin, he does not seem to conjure up a concrete plan of action to restrict hostilities from both sides.

In a truth social post, Trump said, “He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

Kremlin replied to Trump's remark by saying he is suffering from “emotional overload” and claimed Russia is still committed to peace. Amidst this, Russia continues its aerial onslaught on Ukraine. However, Russia's response shows they don't want to antagonise the US president.

On May 25, a Russian news agency claimed that there was an attempt to shoot down Putin's helicopter, which has complicated the situation even more and led to a serious escalation.