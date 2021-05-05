'From the Desk of...': Donald Trump launches his own social media space

After getting banned from the majority of the popular social media platforms, former US President Donald Trump has decided to launch his own space where he can freely criticise everyone he dislikes.

He has decided to launch a space on his own website where he can post messages, which can then be shared on Twitter and Facebook.

Putting a stop to speculations, Trump’s campaign has clarified that this new, personal platform will not be a collection of his posts from Twitter and Facebook. "We'll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future," said Jaison Miller, Trump’s senior advisor.

Trump’s announcement has come a few hours before Facebook’s oversight board is due to announce its decision on whether or not Trump will be allowed to post again on the platform ever.

Local media has, meanwhile, dubbed this new platform as "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump". The posts published on this platform will be open to liking and sharing. The platform has, reportedly, been built by Campaign Nucleus, the digital services company created by Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Experts believe Trump will use this platform to, once again, amplify his claims about US election 2020 were manipulated and allege his opposition of voter fraud — without providing any proof.

Meanwhile, Twitter has clarified that posts from this new platform will be allowed to be posted on Twitter as long as the material does not break any of the pre-set rules. However, the platform has also clarified that the former reality TV show personality will never be allowed to return to the platform, even if he runs for the presidential elections again.

YouTube has said it will restore Trump’s account only when the platform decides the risk of violence from his channel has decreased.