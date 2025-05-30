/From 'Nazi' salute to criticism of ‘big beautiful’ bill: Elon Musk and his key moments at Donald Trump's White House

Tech giant Elon Musk announced that his term as the chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has come to an end. He thanked US President Donald Trump for the "opportunity to reduce wasteful spending". However, the end of his White House stint is being seen as a possible end to Trump-Musk camaraderie, especially considering the timing of Musk's announcement. Just a day ago, Musk

criticized Trump's "big, beautiful" bill - his first-ever criticism of President Trump.

From Trump's greatest supporter to exit; Here's a recap of key moments of Elon Musk at White House:

The 'Nazi' salute

After Trump came to power in US in January, Elon Musk made headlines and his Tesla cars were dubbed as 'swasticars' after Musk did - what Democrats believed was a Nazi salute



Musk's kids at White House

During Musk's first appearance before reporters after his arrival in the White House, he was seen with his the child. Trump said: "This is X and he's a great guy." The child was filmed picking his nose while his father boasted about his cost-cutting at DOGE.

Elon Musk vs Scott Bessent

A nasty brawl between Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Elon Musk took place in White House West Wing. Bessent repeatedly shouted "F*** you!" during the West Wing brawl. Musk in response called Bessent a 'Soros agent' and accused him of having run "a failed hedge fund." The dispute began because Musk had attempted to select Gary Shapley to lead the IRS – without first getting Bessent’s approval. White House did not deny the reports about the brawl with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, "Disagreements are a normal part of any healthy policy process, and ultimately everyone knows they serve at the pleasure of President Trump."

Rift in MAGA

Musk, an immigrant himself, was among the most outspoken H-1B defenders. This was the first rift in MAGA after Trump assumed power. While Trump wanted to go big on immigration and his supporters favoured a ban on H1B, Musk stood against it. Musk clashed with the likes of Steve Bannon, a former top White House aide in Trump’s first term, and Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and staunch Trump supporter, who argued the program takes jobs away from Americans

Musk was the dominant figure at the gathering of Trump’s Cabinet officials, offering a number of sharp comments toward the federal workforce. The West Wing clash was followed by his heated disputes with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. However, he enjoyed unparalleled support from trump who once said, “Is anyone unhappy with Elon? If you are, we’ll throw them out of here,” Trump quipped at one point.”



Tariff dissenter

After Trump announced Liberation Day tariffs, Musk made the case for a free-trade zone between the United States and Europe. He also called Trump's economic advisor Peter Navarro "dumber than a sack of bricks." White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt tried to play down the public feud, saying that "boys will be boys."



'Omnipresent' Musk

From Trump's Middle East tour to Lincoln bedroom, it almost seemed that Trump and Musk were inseparable. In an interview, Musk had said that he played video games in his West Wing office and enjoyed overnight stays in the Lincoln Bedroom on trump's invitation. “We’ll be on Air Force One or Marine One and he’s like, ‘Hey do you want to stay over?’ I’m like, ‘Sure,’ and he sends me to the Lincoln Bedroom,” Musk recalled. “I haven’t requested it — to be clear.” Musk said he’s also gotten ice cream from the White House kitchen — eating “a tub” of rich caramel Haagen-Dazs “Don’t tell RFK.”



Big, Beautiful Bill

Musk said he was "disappointed" by Trump's divisive mega-bill, which offers sprawling tax relief and spending cuts, in a rare split with the Republican president. The tech tycoon said the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act" -- which passed the US House last week and now moves to the Senate -- would increase the deficit and undermine the work of DOGE