French author Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Literature Prize

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux on Thursday (October 6) "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory."

Ernaux is known for her deceptively simple novels drawing on personal experiences of class and gender. With great courage and clinical acuity, she reveals the agony of the experience of class, describing shame, humiliation, jealousy, or inability to see who you are, she has achieved something admirable and enduring.

She believes in the liberating force of writing. Her work is uncompromising and written in plain language, scraped clean.

While responding, Ernaux told Swedish TV that the Nobel Prize is a "great honour" and also a "responsibility".

"I consider this to be a great honour for me and at the same time a great responsibility, a responsibility given to me," Ernaux told public broadcaster SVT.

At a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, Ernaux will receive the Nobel from King Carl XVI Gustaf.

The day will also mark the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

The Nobel Prize award comes with a medal and a prize sum of about $911,400.

Last year, Nobel Prize in Literature was given to Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah. His work focuses on the plight of refugees and exile, colonialism and racism.

In recent years, the Swedish Academy has promised to make the prize more diverse, especially after the 2017-2018 #MeToo scandal.

