/France: Man stabs three women on Paris metro, arrested

A man was arrested in France on Friday (Dec 26) for allegedly stabbing three women on the Paris metro. The attacks occurred on Metro Line 3 between about 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., with the suspect allegedly stabbing women at the Rpublique, Arts-et-Mtiers and Opra stations, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

The French Police identified the suspect the surveillance cameras at the stations and tracked the geolocation of his mobile phone after he fled the scene. The suspect has been identified as a 25-year-old man of Malian origin, born in 2000, and known to the police.