Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /France: Man stabs three women on Paris metro, arrested

France: Man stabs three women on Paris metro, arrested

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 27, 2025, 24:46 IST | Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 24:47 IST
France: Man stabs three women on Paris metro, arrested

Image for representation Photograph: (Canva)

Story highlights

The French Police identified the sus[pect the surveillance cameras at the stations and tracked the geolocation of his mobile phone after he fled the scene.

A man was arrested in France on Friday (Dec 26) for allegedly stabbing three women on the Paris metro. The attacks occurred on Metro Line 3 between about 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., with the suspect allegedly stabbing women at the Rpublique, Arts-et-Mtiers and Opra stations, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

The French Police identified the suspect the surveillance cameras at the stations and tracked the geolocation of his mobile phone after he fled the scene. The suspect has been identified as a 25-year-old man of Malian origin, born in 2000, and known to the police.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics