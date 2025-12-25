/Turkey thwarts planned attacks on Christmas, arrests over 100 Islamic State group suspects. Details inside

The Turkish authorities have disrupted attacks that were planned to take place during Christmas and New Year's events. The security forces have arrested over 100 suspected members of the so-called Islamic State group. This was achieved after mass raids on members of the so-called Islamic State group. The officials said that the IS supporters were actively planning attacks across Turkey this week. The attacks were particularly against non-Muslims.

Police detained 115 suspects, but efforts are ongoing to trace a further 22, an official statement read. The announcement comes two days after Turkish intelligence agents carried out a raid against the group on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. A Turkish national who is alleged to have held a senior role with the IS wing operating in the region was detained and accused of planning attacks against civilians.

Turkey shares around 900km of border with Syria. The IS operates in parts of Syria. Syria's president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has close ties to the Turkish government, has vowed to work with the US and Europe to root out surviving elements of IS.