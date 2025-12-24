/‘This is not your home’: ‘Racist’ Nick Fuentes launches another hate-speech against Indians, asks Vivek Ramaswamy to ‘go back to India’

Nick Fuentes, the far-right personality who was in the limelight for his racial slurs against the US Swconf Lady, launched a racist attack on another Indian-origin politician - Vivek Ramswamy. It was after the Republican leader’s AmFest speech. Fuentes asked him to “go back to India.” At AmFest, Ramaswamy challenged notions of American identity, urging conservatives to focus on values and ideals instead of ancestry or lineage. Responding to Ramaswamy’s statement, Fuentes called him pompous and arrogant and again called him “anchor baby.”

“This is not your home. And you know it’s not your home. That’s why you married an Indian and you had Indian kids, You gave them Indian names and you didn’t assimilate, you didn’t even adopt the religion of our country. And you go around telling us that we don’t even have to speak English to be American. Fk you. You should go back to India where there’s a lot more people like you. There’s a billion and a half Indians in India and you don’t have to worry about being called a Jt there because there’s a billion and a half fking Jts in India and they won’t call you one over there,” Fuentes said.

“We're not asking anymore. We're telling you. And if you think now that you're gonna become the governor of Ohio, telling white people that you're as American as them, you got your anchor baby, birthright citizenship from your H1-B f****ng parents, you think you're gonna go around Ohio telling people that have been there since the civ or since the Revolutionary War, you're as American as them, you're now going to be their governor," he added.