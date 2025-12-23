/‘Best gift an illegal alien can give themselves’: Trump admin offers $3,000 cash, paid travel for self deportation

US President Donald Trump's administration has come up with a Christmas incentive as it announced an offer for undocumented immigrants that if they self-deport themselves, the administration will give cash payments and will take care of their travel expenses. It came as part of a broader push to accelerate deportations and reduce enforcement costs. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said undocumented migrants who register to self-deport through the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home app by the end of the year will receive a $3,000 stipend and a free flight out of the country.

“Illegal aliens who sign up to self-deport through the CBP Home app by the end of the year will receive a $3,000 stipend in addition to a free flight home," DHS said. The department added that participants would also qualify for forgiveness of civil fines or penalties related to overstaying. The amount is three times higher than the $1,000 incentive announced by the administration in May.

“Self-deportation through the CBP Home app is the best gift that an illegal alien can give themselves and their families this holiday season," the DHS statement said, adding, “It’s a fast, free and easy process."

Add WION as a Preferred Source