France eases regional travel restrictions

Parisians were happy with the easing of travel restrictions in France on Monday. The easing puts an end to a rule that limited people to 10 kilometres from their homes. If anyone wanted to travel farther, the person had obtained permission slips.

"For me, it's freedom," 80-year-old Parisian Madeleine Bugnion told Reuters. "I kept on taking walks but I never went past the 10 kilometres (radius),"

Most said they were especially looking forward to the relaxing of the 7 p.m. nightly curfew and the resumption of outside service for cafes, bars and restaurants that is set to take place on May 19.

"I believe it is something everyone is looking forward to but we have to remain vigilant and keep in mind that the priority is to stay alive, and avoid having overcrowded hospitals," said Parisian Olivier Lacombes.

In order to tackle surge in cases, France began its national lockdown at the end of March.

Under pressure from business and a weary public, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday (April 30) a four-phase plan to ease restrictions.

France reported 113 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Sunday (May 2), down from 195 on Saturday (May 1), and the lowest since October, health ministry data showed, on the eve of an easing of the country's lockdown restrictions.

France has accelerated its vaccination campaign.

The health ministry on Sunday said 15.8 million, or 23.7% of the population, have received a first shot of vaccine and 6.5 million, or 9.4% of the population, have received two shots.

(With inputs from agencies)