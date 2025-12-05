A former British doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting his 38 patients when they were in his care. The doctor, Nathaniel Spencer, from Birmingham, has been accused of dozens of acts of sexual assault - some of them against kids below the age of 13. This happened between 2017 and 2021.

Ben Samples, a Crown Prosecution Service deputy chief prosecutor, said, “Our prosecutors have worked at length to support a detailed and complex investigation by Staffordshire police, carefully reviewing the available evidence to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”

After the charges, an investigation has been launched into alleged sexual offences at the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent and Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

