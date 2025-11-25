/Japan ‘scrambles aircraft’ after ‘Chinese’ drone detected off island near Taiwan amid diplomatic tensions. Details here

Amid the diplomatic tensions with China over Taiwan, Japan said on Tuesday (Nov 25) that it has "s "scrambled aircraft" after detecting a suspected Chinese drone off an island near Taiwan. The suspected drone was spotted off Japan's Yonaguni, an island where Tokyo is planning to deploy missiles in a move that has angered Beijing. "We confirmed that an unmanned aerial vehicle believed to be Chinese passed between Yonaguni Island and Taiwan on Monday," Japan's defence ministry said on X.

This came a day after the Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the Taiwan issue with the US President Donald Trump over a call. He told the American president that Taiwan's "return to China" is a key part of the post-war international order. "China and the United States once fought side by side against fascism and militarism, and should now work together to safeguard the outcomes of World War Two," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua.



Beijing says Takaichi’s ‘Taiwan’ remark ‘crossed a red line’

The Foreign Minister of Beijing, Wang Yi, launched a verbal attack on Tokyo. The minister said the remarks of the new Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, "crossed a line". He also said that China must “resolutely respond” to the comments to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and defend its post-war achievements.

“It is shocking that Japan’s current leader has publicly sent the wrong signal of attempting military intervention in the Taiwan issue, said things that shouldn’t have been said, and crossed a red line that should not have been touched,” Wang said in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

“This is not only to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also to defend the post-war achievements won with blood and lives, and to uphold international justice and human conscience," the minister added.

‘Japan not qualified to become permanent UNSC member’

Meanwhile, China claimed on Wednesday (Nov 19) that Japan was not "qualified" to become a permanent member of the UNSC. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, Japan is “incapable of shouldering the responsibility of safeguarding international peace and security." This was amid the tensions over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan. Mao said Japan “is not qualified to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council".