For ‘protection’ of minors, China to come up with internet regulations: Report

Citing Communist Party guidelines, China seems to be looking to accelerate the drafting and implementation of laws to prevent online crimes and protect minors using the internet, reported Xinhua News Agency.

According to the report from the official news agency on Tuesday, the guidelines seek to enhance “internet civilisation”, with more regulation required to improve ethics and behaviour.

The report said a nationwide platform will be established to curb online rumors and fake information, while targeted propaganda on the party’s achievements will be strengthened.

Meanwhile, China also moved in August to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, saying this was needed to curb a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".

China has temporarily suspended approval for all new online games in a bid to curb a gaming addiction among young people, the South China Morning Post reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The decision was revealed at a meeting between Chinese authorities and industry giants Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc, the report said, adding that it was not clear how long the suspension would last.

Beijing on Wednesday summoned gaming firms, including Tencent and NetEase.

