/Florida: Social media influencer DreamDoll Brii, 21, shot in Lamborghini, dies

Florida-based social media influencer Brianna Johnson, popularly known online as DreamDoll Brii, was shot while she was driving her lime green Lamborghini Urus in Miramar and died. 21-year-old Brianna Johnson, was inside her vehicle when a white sedan pulled up next to the vehicle and opened fire, according to NY Post. Police said the 21-year-old later “succumbed to her injuries” on Sunday.

Two other people, both men, travelling in the Lamborghini were also shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

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Miramar Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Surveillance footage shows a light-coloured car following the Lamborghini before the gunfire. After the shots were fired, the car with the suspects sped away while the Lamborghini rolled into a property nearby.

Johnson’s family told local media that she and the two other occupants had attended a large party earlier that night.

The group later stopped at a Shell gas station, where a fight reportedly broke out. It is not yet clear whether that incident was connected to the shooting. Police have not confirmed a motive, and the investigation is underway.

Following the news, tributes poured in across Instagram and TikTok, where DreamDoll Brii reportedly had a combined following of more than 470,000.

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She was best known for her song Bend Ova, which reportedly became a popular audio on TikTok. Fans shared condolence messages and remembered her for the content she regularly posted online.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said investigators believe the attackers were targeting the vehicle. Meanwhile, witnesses told local media that the shooting sounded like a heavy burst of gunfire.

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Following news of her death, messages of condolence poured in across Instagram and TikTok from fans and followers.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact the Miramar Police Department’s Homicide Tip Line or submit an anonymous tip through Broward County Crime Stoppers.