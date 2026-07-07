/Ketan Agarwal murder probe: Police say WhatsApp chats suggest Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were ‘husband and wife’

Mumbai: Investigators probing the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal say they were led to a possible secret marriage between prime accused Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary after examining the digital evidence recovered during the investigation.

According to police, the alleged marriage did not initially come to light through a marriage certificate or other official records. Instead, investigators say the first indication emerged while analysing WhatsApp conversations between the two accused.

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Police claim that in several exchanges, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary referred to each other as “husband” and “wife”. Investigators say those conversations prompted them to examine whether the pair had secretly married months before Agarwal’s killing.

The probe was subsequently expanded to include deleted messages, call detail records, location data, bank transactions and social media activity.

Officials say the digital trail is being analysed to determine whether the conversations reflected a legally solemnised marriage or were simply informal references used between the two.

Investigators are also working to corroborate the claim through additional evidence, including photographs, videos, witness statements and any official documentation that may establish whether a marriage took place.

Police have previously told local media they believe the alleged marriage was concealed from both families and could form an important part of the suspected motive in the case.

However, the alleged marriage has not been independently verified through publicly available records, nor has it been established before a court.

The WhatsApp messages cited by investigators have not been made public, and the accused have not publicly confirmed the police’s claims.

The investigation into Ketan Agarwal’s murder remains ongoing, with authorities continuing to examine digital and forensic evidence as they seek to reconstruct the events leading up to the killing.