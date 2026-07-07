/Both Russia and Ukraine want to 'settle' war: Trump at NATO summit in Ankara

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he believes both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are ready to end the war after holding separate conversations with the two leaders.

"I think they both want to make a deal," Trump told journalists after arriving in Ankara for the NATO summit.

"We had a long talk; it lasted a long time. ‌And I also spoke with President Zelenskyy right after that. I think they both want to make a deal. ... I think we're going ‌to get it settled, hopefully soon."

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Trump's comments followed a lengthy phone call with Putin on Sunday. According to the Kremlin, the US president offered to help find a diplomatic solution to the conflict. Zelensky also confirmed that he spoke with Trump, saying they discussed the war's roughly 1,200-kilometre frontline and describing the conversation as "very good."

Trump and Zelensky are expected to meet on Wednesday during the NATO summit. The meeting comes after Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russia's energy sector, while Moscow launched large-scale strikes that killed 50 people in Ukraine's capital in July alone.

Meanwhile, Zelensky renewed his call for Ukraine to become a member of NATO, arguing that the country's experienced military would make the alliance stronger. He also urged NATO members to provide more support for Ukraine's air defences, saying the country urgently needs additional interceptor missiles to counter Russian attacks.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Zelensky said, "Today, we defend against hundreds and hundreds of attack drones every day, and thousands and thousands every week and every month. Ukraine’s defence sector is building that capability even in the middle of a full-scale war."

"Do you really believe it would be right to live outside NATO, a country and a people with this level of defensive capability?" Zelensky said in a speech on the sidelines of the summit.