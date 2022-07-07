Australia floods: False claims on cloud seeding for heavy rainfall

In just four days, the equivalent of eight months’ worth of rain fell, paralysing certain areas of Australia’s largest city. As per the experts, the warmer waters and saturated soils are the contributing variables rather than a single factor that may fully explain this catastrophic weather. As per conspiracy theorists, they aren’t supporting this idea. They attribute the excessive rain to "cloud seeding" and "weather manipulation" on social media to be the reason. However, there is no evidence to support these beliefs, as reported by the BBC.

What is cloud seeding?

The concept of cloud seeding is a real thing. It entails modifying already existing clouds to increase the amount of rain or snow they produce. It is accomplished by spraying clouds with tiny particles made of silver iodide. This method has been used for many years throughout the world, for irrigation of crops.

In a 2016 news report from the Australian TV network 7News, the broadcasters discuss Tasmanians' worries that cloud seeding might have contributed to the state’s worst floods in forty years. Although, a government investigation in Tasmania, concluded that cloud seeding didn’t cause or increase heavy rains, backed by independent scientists and experts.

The heavy rain that Sydney has been receiving over the past few days, is not a result of a single factor. However, as per scientists, climate change and the La Nina weather phenomenon have made floods worse.

When powerful winds push the warm Pacific Ocean surface waters away from South America and towards Indonesia, a La Nina forms. Colder water replaces them by rising to the surface.

