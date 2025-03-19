A Florida man was arrested for allegedly making “very concerning” threats against US President Donald Trump on social media. Kendal Aaron Todd, 42, was detained by police and charged in St. Lucie County on Monday (Mar 19) after he threatened to kill and do bodily harm to the president.

Todd even challenged Trump to “fight me naked to the death”, according to authorities in an 80-second rant video against the president. He also declared himself the US president.

“Because of Donald Trump, every single person in the world is cursed,” Todd said in the clip, which has now been deleted, according to the New York Post.

“Donald Trump has personally made business decisions which have hurt so many different reincarnated Jesuses,” he added.

Threats flagged to Secret Service

According to St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Torro, his threats were quickly flagged to the Secret Service.

“He just kept escalating his behaviour,” Del Toro said. “He got the attention obviously of the United States Secret Service — and that got our attention.”

Del Torro said that authorities had been keeping a watch on Todd over mental health concerns.

The sheriff added that a SWAT team was sent to apprehend him after he posted the sickening video online. It is not clear which social media the video was posted on.

“It’s just very concerning for us,” he said. “Some of the things that have happened in the past to our president. We want to make sure we’re not leaving anything to chance.”

Todd has been charged with a written threat to kill or do bodily harm, with a bond set at $500,000. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies)