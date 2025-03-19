Tribeca Developers, the Trump Organisation’s real estate partner in India, launched the first Trump-branded commercial project in the country on Wednesday (Mar 19), reported news agency Reuters. The company is targeting sales of over $289 million.

Advertisment

Trump office project in Pune

The office project named ‘Trump World Center’ will be launched in the western Indian city of Pune in Maharashtra, which has served as an IT hub for global and local firms over the last decade.

Also read | Russia, US set to decide on dates for future talks, Kremlin says Putin and Trump want to normalise ties

Advertisment

According to the company, its first office project will span 1.6 million sq ft in area. While one tower will be built for sale strata offices, the other will have larger leasable offices that will cater to a range of businesses.

“From creches to salons, auditoriums to gyms, sports facilities, spas, restaurants, and grocery stores, the development will integrate a comprehensive suite of services and amenities. A luxury retail boulevard will showcase high-end brands, while India’s first Trump Club will offer an exclusive space for business leaders, complete with dining and networking facilities,” Tribeca Developers said in a statement.

Also read | SpiceJet’s Statement – Addressing Financial, Operational & Regulatory Concerns and WION's rebuttal

Advertisment

The project will be developed in collaboration with the real estate company Kundan Spaces and is scheduled to be completed in about four years, Tribeca Developers founder Kalpesh Mehta told Reuters in an interview in Mumbai.

Trump brand’s presence in India

Over the last decade, India has become the Trump brand’s largest real estate market abroad. The Trump Organisation already has four residential projects in India in collaboration with local developers in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata. The Gurugram project with the M3M group and the Kolkata project with the Unimark group are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

Also read | India's antitrust body launches probe into Google's in-app billing system

Mehta also said that his company will launch three to four more Trump-branded luxury residential projects in India over the next four to six weeks.

He has predicted combined sales of $1.15 billion from the office project announced on Wednesday and the upcoming residential ones.

Also read | US government shutdown; Senate Democrat leader Schumer defies party to back Trump's funding bill

“India has embraced the Trump brand with remarkable enthusiasm. After our successful collaboration on several iconic residential projects, we are proud to launch our first commercial development in India. Trump World Center Pune will set a new standard of sophistication and excellence, reflecting the same commitment to quality that defines Trump properties across the globe,” said Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organisation and son of US President Donald Trump, in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)