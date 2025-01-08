More than a week after the United Nations (UN) accused Israel of destroying the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip, a famous Palestinian Cola brand will rebuild a hospital in northern Gaza, according to British media reports on Wednesday (Jan 8).

Palestinian activist Osama Qashoo, the founder of Gaza Cola, is hoping to use profits earned from the brand to build the al Karama hospital, which has been reduced to rubble.

Speaking to The Guardian, Qashoo said he chose this hospital as it was relatively small, quite manageable, and doesn't cost a lot of money.

Qashoo could not put a figure on how much money would be spent to rebuild the al Karama Hospital or when the construction might happen.

“We are allowed to have an imagination … we have to dream, otherwise we can’t live,” he said. Qashoo highlighted that he has already been looking into the best medical equipment and its design.

However, for the time being, Gaza Cola has built a field hospital in another location in Gaza using parachutes left behind from airdrops for a makeshift shelter.

A look at Gaza Cola

Gaza Cola is a product of Palestine House, London. The beverage is a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement-friendly product.

The BDS movement works to end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law.

According to Gaza Cola's website, all profits are directed towards rebuilding hospitals in Gaza.

A boycott of companies friendly towards Israel

Since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, consumers in several Muslim-majority countries have avoided products from companies they perceive as friendly towards Israel.

A few companies which have been boycotted include Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and McDonald's.

Gaza Cola has become a preferred alternative among people criticising Israel's offensive in Gaza. But it's not just Gaza Cola, the boycott of Coca-Cola and Pepsi in countries across West Asia has already proven to be good news for local soft drink brands.

(With inputs from agencies)