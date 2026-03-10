/Fact Check: Trump says Tomahawk missile is 'very generic' and even 'Iran has some'. Is it really?

A Tomahawk missile hit a girls' school in Iran in the initial days of the attack, killing 168. The United States refused to take the blame, as did Israel. Donald Trump even stated at one point that it was Iran who misfired and killed the innocent victims. He later tried to pin the blame on Israel. However, he has now changed his stance, neither admitting nor dismissing reports that it was a US Tomahawk that murdered the Iranian girls. He told reporters on Monday night that the Tomahawk is "sold and used by other countries" and Iran "also has some Tomahawks." The president said, "Whether it's Iran or somebody else ... a Tomahawk is very generic." But is Tomahawk that common?

The missile is primarily owned and operated by the United States Navy, with the US Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps also occasionally using it. The United Kingdom is an ally that uses Tomahawk missiles, but is not a part of the war. Raytheon manufactures and sells the missile to allied countries like Japan and Australia. However, there is no evidence that Iran has access to the missile.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fact checker shows the US is the only one in the Iran war that owns Tomahawk missiles

Newly released videos suggest that apparently it was a US Tomahawk that crashed into the school. A conflict researcher with Dutch fact-checking group Bellingcat shared previously unseen footage of the missile hitting a building in the Revolutionary Guard Corps compound in Minab. Trevor Ball wrote in the X post, with footage from Iran's Mehr News showing "for the first time, that the United States (had) struck the area".

What Trump said on Tomahawk missiles

Bell pointed out, "The US is the only participant in the war that is known to have Tomahawk missiles. Israel is not known to have Tomahawk missiles." The video also compared the missile that struck the building in the IRGC compound with a closer view of another Tomahawk. What further adds weight to the video is that it had been geolocated, which means the location has been digitally corroborated. The video shows the missile hitting the building in the IRGC compound, with smoke rising in the back from the girls' school struck moments earlier.

Video of Tomahawk missiles

US blamed Iran for missile attack on girls school in Minab

On February 28, Israel launched an attack on Iran, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hundreds of missiles rained down, and Minab was one area that was targeted. Here, a missile exploded near the Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School, killing innocent students. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said a few days later, "All I can say is that we're investigating that. We, of course, never target civilian targets. But we're taking a look and investigating that." Trump blamed Iran while talking to reporters on Air Force One. "We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever." The school strikes have received widespread criticism from human rights groups, the United Nations and general public across the world.