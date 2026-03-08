/Trump: Strike on girls school was 'done by Iran'; calls fallen troops’ return a 'very sad day', says US 'winning the war by a lot'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (March 7) blamed Iran for a deadly strike on an elementary school in southern Iran that killed at least 168 children and 14 teachers, disputing reports and expert analyses suggesting the US military may have been responsible. “Based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. He also said Iranian munitions are “very inaccurate.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed the claim, telling reporters, “The only side that targets civilians is Iran.” The White House had previously not ruled out the possibility that US military personnel carried out the strike. Earlier reporting from CNN said satellite imagery, geolocated videos, statements from US officials and assessments by munitions experts suggest the Shajare Tayyiba elementary school in Minab was struck on February 28 around the same time as a US attack on a nearby Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base.

Later, speaking to reporters on Air Force One after attending the dignified transfer of six US service members killed this week in Kuwait, Trump acknowledged the loss, saying, “It’s a very sad day.” When asked if the ceremony made him reconsider the war, the president defended the military campaign, saying, “We’re winning the war by a lot.” He added that the parents of the fallen troops “were so proud” and described such deaths as “always a very sad thing.” Trump has previously warned that more US casualties could occur during the conflict with Iran. Asked whether he expected to attend more dignified transfers, he said, “I’m sure. I hate to … but it’s a part of war.”