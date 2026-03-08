/'We don’t need them any longer, but we will remember': Trump tells Starmer as US using UK bases for 'defensive' Iran operations

Donald Trump posted a message addressed to Keir Starmer on his Truth Social account, commenting on reports that the UK is considering sending aircraft carriers to the Middle East. Trump said the UK was ‘finally giving serious thought’ to deploying two aircraft carriers to the region but suggested the move was unnecessary. "We don't need them any longer," he said. “We don't need people that join wars after we've already won!” His statement came after reports that Britain was preparing an aircraft carrier for possible deployment to the Middle East amid rising tensions linked to the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Britain's defence ministry confirmed that the US had started using certain military sites for "specific defensive operations to prevent Iran firing missiles into the region". Prime Minister Starmer had initially declined to take part in the US-Israeli war with Iran, which reportedly began on February 28, a position that reportedly irritated Trump. Starmer later agreed to allow the US to use two British military bases for a "specific and limited defensive purpose".

The bases include RAF Fairford in southwestern England and the joint UK-US base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

On Saturday, an AFP photographer observed a Rockwell B-1 Lancer landing at Fairford. A Lockheed C-5 Galaxy was also seen on the runway while anti-war protesters gathered outside the base. Earlier, Trump had said he was "not happy with the UK" and mocked Starmer, saying "this is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with". Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, defended his initial reluctance to get involved, arguing that any UK military action "must always have a lawful basis and a viable, thought-through plan".

However, he later said the decision changed after Iran launched retaliatory missiles and drones following US-Israeli strikes, which he said threatened British interests and allies in the region. Members of Starmer’s ruling Labour Party remain cautious about military involvement, partly due to memories of former prime minister Tony Blair supporting the US-led Iraq War.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters marched through central London to the United States Embassy London on Saturday to oppose the war. Many demonstrators waved Iranian flags and held placards reading "Stop Trump's Wars" and "Stop Arming Israel". UK media reports also suggested that HMS Prince of Wales could be deployed to the Mediterranean as Britain increases military readiness. However, officials said no final decision has been made.

A defence ministry spokesperson said: "HMS Prince of Wales has always been on very high readiness and we are increasing the preparedness of the carrier, reducing the time it would take to set sail for any deployment."