/'We will determine...': Iran rejects Trump's 'war very much complete' claims, says THIS about oil export to US

Hours after US President Donald Trump said that the war is “very complete” and hinted that it might end soon, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement stating otherwise. The IRGC said that it will “determine the end of the war” in West Asia, adding that the future status of the region are now in the hands of Iranian armed forces and not the Americans. The IRGC also said that Tehran will not allow “one litre of oil” to be exported from the region if US and Israeli attacks continue. The response comes after Trump in a Truth Social post said that Iran will be hit “twenty times harder” if flow of oil stops within the Strait of Hormuz.

“It is we who will determine the end of the war. The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war,” the IRGC said in a statement. This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that the war is nearly finished, describing the situation as “very complete.” In a statement, during an interview with CBS News, Trump on Monday (March 9) said the conflict had progressed much faster than initially expected and could end soon. He also went on to claim that Tehran has nothing left in a "military sense." “They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far.” Trump also claimed that the US and Israeli forces have “wiped every single force in Iran out very completely.” On the hovering oil crisis, Trump had earlier claimed that it is a ”small price" for the war. However, later in the day, the White House said that Trump is reviewing "all credible options" for controlling oil prices, and insisted that the current spike was “short-term.”

Iran's statement comes a day after the Islamic Republic appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as its Supreme Leader. It has been ten days since the United States and Israel launched ‘pre-emptive’ attack on Iran and killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in subsequent air strikes on Mar 1. The West Asia region has been destablised since then amid Iran's retaliation on Gulf nations for allowing the US to use their territory to launch attacks on Tehran. Israel has expanded its offensive to target Hezbollah in Lebanon.

While Trump has said that the new leader of Iran won't last long without his approval, Israel has threatened that he is the “target.” Israel and the US say that peaceful transition from “terror regime” is their goal while Iranian leadership has clarified that they won't reach out to the Americans for talks. The attack came amid nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.