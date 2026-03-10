/Amid chaos, five Iranian women's football players given asylum in Australia

Five players in Iran's visiting women's football team have taken asylum in Australia over fears of persecution at home for not singing the national anthem before a match, the government said Tuesday. The Iranian players' silence during the anthem ahead of an Asian Cup tournament match in Australia last week was widely seen as an act of defiance against the Islamic republic. Five players escaped the team hotel on Australia's Gold Coast overnight, holing up in a "safe location" while lodging their claims for asylum, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said.

"They were moved to a safe location by Australian police. I signed off last night on their applications for humanitarian visas," he told reporters.

"They are welcome to stay in Australia, and they are safe here, and should feel at home here."

The government said it was also ready to help other team members if they need it.

US President Donald Trump earlier said he had spoken with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to confirm the women were safe.

'He's on it!'

"I just spoke to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of Australia, concerning the Iranian National Women's Soccer Team. He's on it! Five have already been taken care of," Trump said Monday on his Truth Social network, less than two hours after an initial post urging Australia to take them in.

Trump added that "some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don't return."

Albanese said the government had prepared to help the players "for some time" and it was open to helping others in the team.

"Once it was made clear that these women wanted assistance, the Australian Federal Police moved them to a safe location where they remain," he said.

Australia's intelligence service chief was also consulted, the prime minister said.

"Australians have been moved by the plight of these brave women. They're safe here, and they should feel at home here," he told a news conference.

‘Help is here’

"We are willing to provide assistance to other women in the team, noting that this is a very delicate situation, and it is up to them," Albanese said.

"But we say to them, if you want our help, help is here, and we will provide that."

The prime minister thanked the media for their "restraint" in reporting the story, saying the government wanted to let the players know that help was available in a way that did not endanger them or their families and friends at home.

The son of Iran's late shah, US-based Reza Pahlavi, said on social media that he had been informed of the five players' asylum.

Pahlavi, who has not returned to Iran since before the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted the monarchy, has billed himself as the man to lead a democratic transition to a secular Iran as the theocratic regime fights to survive.

Politicians, human rights activists and even "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling had called for the team to be offered official protection.

A presenter on Iranian state TV had branded the players "wartime traitors" after they stood motionless during the anthem before their match against South Korea.

In subsequent games, the players saluted and sang.

Crowds gathered outside the Gold Coast stadium where the side played their last match over the weekend, banging drums and shouting "regime change for Iran".

They then surrounded the Iranian team bus, chanting "let them go" and "save our girls".