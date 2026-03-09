/FIFA World Cup 2026: Check complete match schedules, timings and venues

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup will begin on June 11, 2026, with matches taking place across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament will conclude on July 19, with the final scheduled at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams, the highest number in the tournament’s history.
When does the FIFA World Cup 2026 start?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will start on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.
How long will the 2026 FIFA World Cup last?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run for 39 days, from June 11 to July 19.
How many matches are in the 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule?
There will be 104 matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with a record 48 teams competing for the title.
When do the group stage matches start and end?
The group stage matches will begin on June 11 and finish on June 27.
When is the Round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 will take place from June 29 to July 3.
When are the quarterfinals and semifinals scheduled?
The quarterfinal matches are planned from July 4 to July 6, while the semifinal games will be held on July 9 and July 11.
When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?
The final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.
Which stadium will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?
The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2026:
|Date
|Match
|Kick-Off Time
|Kick-Off Time in IST
|Venue
|Jun 11, 2026
|Mexico v/s South Africa
|1:00 p.m. UTC-6
|12:30 a.m. (June 12, 2026)
|Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
|Jun 11, 2026
|South Korea v/s UEFA Path D Winner
|8:00 p.m. UTC-6
|7:30 a.m. (June 12, 2026)
|Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
|Jun 12, 2026
|Canada v/s UEFA Path A Winner
|3:00 p.m. UTC-4
|12:30 a.m. (June 13, 2026)
|BMO Field, Toronto
|Jun 12, 2026
|USA v/s Paraguay
|6:00 p.m. UTC-7
|6:30 a.m. (JJune 14, 2026)
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|Jun 13, 2026
|Qatar v/s Switzerland
|12:00 p.m. UTC-7
|12:30 a.m. (June 14, 2026)
|Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
|Jun 13, 2026
|Brazil v/s Morocco
|6:00 p.m. UTC-4
|3:30 a.m. (June 14, 2026)
|MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|Jun 13, 2026
|Haiti v/s Scotland
|9:00 p.m. UTC-4
|6:30 a.m. (June 14, 2026)
|Gillette Stadium, Boston
|Jun 13, 2026
|Australia v/s UEFA Path C Winner
|9:00 p.m. UTC-7
|9:30 a.m. (June 14, 2026)
|BC Place, Vancouver
|Jun 14, 2026
|Germany v/s Curacao
|12:00 p.m. UTC-5
|10:30 p.m. (June 14, 2026)
|NRG Stadium, Houston
|Jun 14, 2026
|Netherlands v/s Japan
|3:00 p.m. UTC-5
|1:30 a.m. (June 15, 2026)
|AT&T Stadium, Dallas
|Jun 14, 2026
|Ivory Coast v/s Ecuador
|7:00 p.m. UTC-4
|4:30 a.m. (June 15, 2026)
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|Jun 14, 2026
|UEFA Path B Winner v/s Tunisia
|8:00 p.m. UTC-6
|7:30 a.m. (June 15, 2026)
|Estadio BBVA, Monterrey
|Jun 15, 2026
|Spain v/s Cape Verde
|12:00 p.m. UTC-4
|9:30 p.m. (June 15, 2026)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|Jun 15, 2026
|Belgium v/s Egypt
|12:00 p.m. UTC-7
|12:30 a.m. (June 16, 2026)
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|Jun 15, 2026
|Saudi Arabia v/s Uruguay
|6:00 p.m. UTC-4
|3:30 a.m. (June 16, 2026)
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|Jun 15, 2026
|Iran v/s New Zealand
|6:00 p.m. UTC-7
|6:30 a.m. (June 16, 2026)
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|Jun 16, 2026
|France v/s Senegal
|3:00 p.m. UTC-4
|12:30 a.m. (June 17, 2026)
|MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|Jun 16, 2026
|IC Path 2 Winner v/s Norway
|6:00 p.m. UTC-4
|3:30 a.m. (1June 17, 2026)
|Gillette Stadium, Boston
|Jun 16, 2026
|Argentina v/s Algeria
|8:00 p.m. UTC-5
|6:30 a.m. (June 17, 2026)
|Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
|Jun 16, 2026
|Austria v/s Jordan
|9:00 p.m. UTC-7
|9:30 a.m. (June 17, 2026)
|Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
|Jun 17, 2026
|Portugal v/s IC Path 1 Winner
|12:00 p.m. UTC-5
|10:30 p.m. (June 17, 2026)
|NRG Stadium, Houston
|Jun 17, 2026
|England v/s Croatia
|3:00 p.m. UTC-5
|1:30 a.m. (June 18, 2026
|AT&T Stadium, Dallas
|Jun 17, 2026
|Ghana v/s Panama
|7:00 p.m. UTC-4
|4:30 a.m. (June 18, 2026)
|BMO Field, Toronto
|Jun 17, 2026
|Uzbekistan v/s Colombia
|8:00 p.m. UTC-6
|7:30 a.m. (June 18, 2026)
|Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
|Jun 18, 2026
|UEFA Path D Winner v/s South Africa
|12:00pm UTC-4
|9:30 p.m. (June 18, 2026)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|Jun 18, 2026
|Switzerland v/s UEFA Path A Winner
|12:00p.m. UTC-7
|12:30 a.m. (June 19, 2026)
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|Jun 18, 2026
|Canada v/s Qatar
|3:00 p.m. UTC-7
|3:30 a.m. (June 19, 2026)
|BC Place, Vancouver
|Jun 18, 2026
|Mexico v/s South Korea
|7:00 p.m. UTC-6
|6:30 a.m. (June 19, 2026)
|Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
|Jun 19, 2026
|USA v/s Australia
|12:00 p.m. UTC-7
|12:30 a.m. (June 20, 2026)
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|Jun 19, 2026
|Scotland v/s Morocco
|6:00 p.m. UTC-4
|3:30 a.m. (June 20, 2026)
|Gillette Stadium, Boston
|Jun 19, 2026
|Brazil v/s Haiti
|9:00 p.m UTC-4
|6:30 a.m. (June 20, 2026)
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|Jun 19, 2026
|UEFA Patch C Winner v/s Paraguay
|9:00 p.m. UTC-7
|9:30 a.m. (June 20, 2026)
|Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
|Jun 20, 2026
|Netherlands v/s UEFA Path B Winner
|12:00 p.m. UTC-5
|10:30 p.m. (June 20, 2026)
|NRG Stadium, Houston
|Jun 20, 2026
|Germany v/s Ivory Coast
|4:00 p.m. UTC-4
|1:30 a.m. (June 21, 2026)
|BMO Field, Toronto
|Jun 20, 2026
|Ecuador v/s Curacao
|7:00 p.m. UTC−5
|5:30 a.m. (June 21, 2026)
|Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
|Jun 20, 2026
|Tunisia v/s Japan
|10:00 p.m. UTC−6
|9:30 a.m. (June 21, 2026)
|Estadio BBVA, Monterrey
|Jun 21, 2026
|Spain v/s Saudi Arabia
|12:00 p.m. UTC−4
|9:30 p.m. (June 21, 2026)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|Jun 21, 2026
|Belgium v/s Iran
|12:00 p.m. UTC−7
|12:30 a.m. (June 22, 2026)
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|Jun 21, 2026
|Uruguay v/.s Cape Verde
|6:00 p.m. UTC−4
|3:30 a.m. (June 22, 2026)
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|Jun 21, 2026
|New Zealand v/s Egypt
|6:00 p.m. UTC−7
|6:30 a.m. (June 22, 2026)
|BC Place, Vancouver
|Jun 22, 2026
|Argentina v/s Austria
|12:00 p.m. UTC−5
|10:30 p.m. (June 22, 2026)
|AT&T Stadium, Dallas
|Jun 22, 2026
|France v/s IC Path 2 Winner
|5:00 p.m. UTC−4
|2:30 a.m. (June 23, 2026)
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|Jun 22, 2026
|Norway v/s Senegal
|8:00 p.m. UTC−4
|5:30 a.m. (June 23, 2026)
|MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|Jun 22, 2026
|Jordan v/s Algeria
|8:00 p.m. UTC−7
|8:30 a.m. (June 23, 2026)
|Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
|Jun 23, 2026
|Portugal v/s Uzbekistan
|12:00 p.m. UTC−5
|10:30 p.m (June 23, 2026)
|NRG Stadium, Houston
|Jun 23, 2026
|England v/s Ghana
|4:00 p.m. UTC−4
|1:30 a.m. (June 24, 2026)
|Gillette Stadium, Boston
|Jun 23, 2026
|Panama v/s Croatia
|7:00 p.m. UTC−4
|4:30 a.m. (June 24, 2026)
|BMO Field, Toronto
|Jun 23, 2026
|Colombia v/s IC Path 1 Winner
|8:00 p.m. UTC−6
|7: 30 a.m. (June 24, 2026)
|Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
|Jun 24, 2026
|Switzerland v/s Canada
|12:00 p.m. UTC−7
|12:30 a.m. (June 25, 2026)
|BC Place, Vancouver
|Jun 24, 2026
|UEFA Path A Winner v/s Qatar
|12:00 p.m. UTC−7
|12:30 a.m. (June 25, 2026)
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|Jun 24, 2026
|Morocco v/s Haiti
|6:00 p.m. UTC−4
|3:30 a.m. (June 25, 2026)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|Jun 24, 2026
|Scotland v/s Brazil
|6:00 p.m. UTC−4
|3:30 a.m. (June 25, 2026)
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|Jun 24, 2026
|South Afrcia v/s South Korea
|7:00 p.m. UTC−6
|6:30 a.m. (June 25, 2026)
|Estadio BBVA, Monterrey
|Jun 24, 2026
|UEFA Path D Winner v/s Mexico
|7:00 p.m. UTC−6
|6:30 a.m. (June 25, 2026)
|Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
|Jun 25, 2026
|Cuaraco v/s Ivory Coast
|4:00 p.m. UTC−4
|1:30 a.m. (June 26, 2026)
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|Jun 25, 2026
|Ecuador v/s Germany
|4:00 p.m. UTC−4
|1:30 a.m. (June 26, 2026)
|MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|Jun 25, 2026
|Tunisia v/s Netherlands
|6:00 p.m. UTC−5
|4:30 a.m. (June 26, 2026)
|Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
|Jun 25, 2026
|Japan v/s UEFA Path B Winner
|6:00 p.m. UTC−5
|4:30 a.m. (June 26, 2026)
|AT&T Stadium, Dallas
|Jun 25, 2026
|UEFA Path C Winner v/s USA
|7:00 p.m. UTC−7
|7:30 a.m. (June 26, 2026)
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|Jun 25, 2026
|Paraguay v/s Australia
|7:00 p.m. UTC−7
|7:30 a.m. (June 26, 2026)
|Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
|Jun 26, 2026
|Norway v/s France
|3:00 p.m. UTC−4
|12:30 a.m. (June 27, 2026)
|Gillette Stadium, Boston
|Jun 26, 2026
|Senegal v/s IC Path 2 Winner
|3:00 p.m. UTC−4
|12:30 a.m. (June 27, 2026)
|BMO Field, Toronto
|Jun 26, 2026
|Cape Verde v/s Saudi Arabia
|7:00 p.m. UTC−5
|5:30 a.m. (June 27, 2026)
|NRG Stadium, Houston
|Jun 26, 2026
|Uruguay v/s Spain
|6:00 p.m. UTC−6
|5:30 a.m. (June 27, 2026)
|Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
|Jun 26, 2026
|New Zealand v/s Belgium
|8:00 p.m. UTC−7
|8:30 a.m. (June 27, 2026)
|BC Place, Vancouver
|Jun 26, 2026
|Egypt v/s Iran
|8:00 p.m. UTC−7
|8:30 a.m. (June 27, 2026)
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|Jun 27, 2026
|Panama v/s England
|5:00 p.m. UTC−4
|2:30 a.m. (June 28, 2026)
|MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|Jun 27, 2026
|Croatia v/s Ghana
|5:00 p.m. UTC−4
|2:30 a.m. (June 28, 2026)
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|Jun 27, 2026
|Colombia v/s Portugal
|7:30 p.m. UTC−4
|5:00 a.m. (June 28, 2026)
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|Jun 27, 2026
|IC Path 1 Winner v/s Uzbekistan
|7:30 p.m. UTC−4
|5:00 a.m. (June 28, 2026)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|Jun 27, 2026
|Algeria v/s Austria
|9:00 p.m. UTC−5
|7:30 a.m. (June 28, 2026)
|Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
|Jun 27, 2026
|Jordan v/s Argentina
|9:00 p.m. UTC−5
|7:30 a.m. (June 28, 2026)
|AT&T Stadium, Dallas
|Jun 28, 2026
|Round of 32 - 1
|12:00 p.m. UTC−7
|12:30 a.m. (June 29, 2026)
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|Jun 29, 2026
|Round of 32 - 2
|12:00 p.m. UTC−5
|10:30 p.m. (June 29, 2026)
|NRG Stadium, Houston
|Jun 29, 2026
|Round of 32 - 3
|4:30 p.m. UTC−4
|2:00 a.m. (June 30, 2026)
|Gillette Stadium, Boston
|Jun 29, 2026
|Round of 32 - 4
|7:00 p.m. UTC−6
|6:30 a.m. (June 30, 2026)
|Estadio BBVA, Monterrey
|Jun 30, 2026
|Round of 32 - 5
|12:00 p.m. UTC−5
|10:30 p.m. (June 30, 2026)
|AT&T Stadium, Dallas
|Jun 30, 2026
|Round of 32 - 6
|5:00 p.m. UTC−4
|2:30 a.m. (July 1, 2026)
|MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|Jun 30, 2026
|Round of 32 - 7
|7:00 p.m. UTC−6
|6:30 a.m. (July 1, 2026)
|Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
|Jul 1, 2026
|Round of 32 - 8
|12:00 p.m. UTC−4
|9:30 p.m. (July 1, 2026)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|Jul 1, 2026
|Round of 32 - 9
|1:00 p.m. UTC−7
|1:30 a.m. (July 2, 2026)
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|Jul 1, 2026
|Round of 32 - 10
|5:00 p.m. UTC−7
|5:30 a.m. (July 2, 2026)
|Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
|Jul 2, 2026
|Round of 32 - 11
|12:00 p.m. UTC−7
|12:30 a.m. (July 3, 2026)
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|Jul 2, 2026
|Round of 32 - 12
|7:00 p.m. UTC−4
|4:30 a.m. (July 3, 2026)
|BMO Field, Toronto
|Jul 2, 2026
|Round of 32 - 13
|8:00 p.m. UTC−7
|8:30 a.m. (July 3, 2026)
|BC Place, Vancouver
|Jul 3, 2026
|Round of 32 - 14
|1:00 p.m. UTC−5
|11:30 p.m. (July 3, 2026)
|AT&T Stadium, Dallas
|Jul 3, 2026
|Round of 32 - 15
|6:00 p.m. UTC−4
|3:30 a.m. (July 4, 2026)
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|Jul 3, 2026
|Round of 32 - 16
|8:30 p.m. UTC−5
|7:00 a.m. (July 4, 2026)
|Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
|Jul 4, 2026
|Round of 16 - 1
|12:00 p.m. UTC−5
|10:30 a.m. (July 4, 2026)
|NRG Stadium, Houston
|Jul 4, 2026
|Round of 16 - 2
|5:00 p.m. UTC−4
|2:30 a.m. (July 5, 2026)
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|Jul 5, 2026
|Round of 16 - 3
|4:00 p.m. UTC−4
|1:30 a.m. (July 6, 2026)
|MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
|Jul 5, 2026
|Round of 16 - 4
|6:00 p.m. UTC−6
|5:30 a.m. (July 6, 2026)
|Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
|Jul 6, 2026
|Round of 16 - 5
|2:00 p.m. UTC−5
|12:30 a.m. (July 7, 2026)
|AT&T Stadium, Dallas
|Jul 6, 2026
|Round of 16 - 6
|5:00 p.m. UTC−7
|5:30 a.m. (July 7, 2026)
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|Jul 7, 2026
|Round of 16 - 7
|12:00 p.m. UTC−4
|9:30 p.m. (July 7, 2026)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|Jul 7, 2026
|Round of 16 - 8
|1:00 p.m. UTC−7
|1:30 a.m. (July 8, 2026)
|BC Place, Vancouver
|Jul 9, 2026
|Quarterfinal - 1
|4:00 p.m. UTC−4
|1:30 a.m. (July 10, 2026)
|Gillette Stadium, Boston
|Jul 10, 2026
|Quarterfinal - 2
|12:00 p.m. UTC−7
|12:30 a.m. (July 11, 2026)
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|Jul 11, 2026
|Quarterfinal - 3
|5:00 p.m. UTC−4
|2:30 a.m. (July 12, 2026)
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|Jul 11, 2026
|Quarterfinal - 4
|8:00 p.m. UTC−5
|6:30 a.m. (July 12, 2026)
|Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
|Jul 14, 2026
|Semifinal - 1
|2:00 p.m. UTC−5
|12:30 a.m. (July 15, 2026)
|AT&T Stadium, Dallas
|Jul 15, 2026
|Semifinal - 2
|3:00 p.m. UTC−4
|12:30 a.m. (July 16, 2026)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|Jul 18, 2026
|Third-place play-off
|5:00 p.m. UTC−4
|2:30 a.m. (July 19, 2026)
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|Jul 19, 2026
|Final
|3:00 p.m. UTC−4
|12:30 a.m. (July 20, 2026)
|MetLife Stadium, New Jersey