FIFA World Cup 2026: Check complete match schedules, timings and venues

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 09, 2026, 16:50 IST | Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 16:50 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Check complete match schedules, timings and venues

FIFA World Cup Trophy Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams, the highest number in the tournament’s history.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup will begin on June 11, 2026, with matches taking place across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament will conclude on July 19, with the final scheduled at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams, the highest number in the tournament’s history.

When does the FIFA World Cup 2026 start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will start on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

How long will the 2026 FIFA World Cup last?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run for 39 days, from June 11 to July 19.

How many matches are in the 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule?

There will be 104 matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with a record 48 teams competing for the title.

When do the group stage matches start and end?

The group stage matches will begin on June 11 and finish on June 27.

When is the Round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 will take place from June 29 to July 3.

When are the quarterfinals and semifinals scheduled?

The quarterfinal matches are planned from July 4 to July 6, while the semifinal games will be held on July 9 and July 11.

When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?

The final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

Which stadium will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?

The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2026:

DateMatchKick-Off TimeKick-Off Time in ISTVenue
Jun 11, 2026Mexico v/s South Africa1:00 p.m. UTC-612:30 a.m. (June 12, 2026)Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Jun 11, 2026South Korea v/s UEFA Path D Winner8:00 p.m. UTC-67:30 a.m. (June 12, 2026)Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
Jun 12, 2026Canada v/s UEFA Path A Winner3:00 p.m. UTC-412:30 a.m. (June 13, 2026)BMO Field, Toronto
Jun 12, 2026USA v/s Paraguay6:00 p.m. UTC-76:30 a.m. (JJune 14, 2026)SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Jun 13, 2026Qatar v/s Switzerland12:00 p.m. UTC-712:30 a.m. (June 14, 2026)Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
Jun 13, 2026Brazil v/s Morocco6:00 p.m. UTC-43:30 a.m. (June 14, 2026)MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Jun 13, 2026Haiti v/s Scotland9:00 p.m. UTC-46:30 a.m. (June 14, 2026)Gillette Stadium, Boston
Jun 13, 2026Australia v/s UEFA Path C Winner9:00 p.m. UTC-79:30 a.m. (June 14, 2026)BC Place, Vancouver
Jun 14, 2026Germany v/s Curacao12:00 p.m. UTC-510:30 p.m. (June 14, 2026)NRG Stadium, Houston
Jun 14, 2026Netherlands v/s Japan3:00 p.m. UTC-51:30 a.m. (June 15, 2026)AT&T Stadium, Dallas
Jun 14, 2026Ivory Coast v/s Ecuador7:00 p.m. UTC-44:30 a.m. (June 15, 2026)Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Jun 14, 2026UEFA Path B Winner v/s Tunisia8:00 p.m. UTC-67:30 a.m. (June 15, 2026)Estadio BBVA, Monterrey
Jun 15, 2026Spain v/s Cape Verde12:00 p.m. UTC-49:30 p.m. (June 15, 2026)Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Jun 15, 2026Belgium v/s Egypt12:00 p.m. UTC-712:30 a.m. (June 16, 2026)Lumen Field, Seattle
Jun 15, 2026Saudi Arabia v/s Uruguay6:00 p.m. UTC-43:30 a.m. (June 16, 2026)Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Jun 15, 2026Iran v/s New Zealand6:00 p.m. UTC-76:30 a.m. (June 16, 2026)SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Jun 16, 2026France v/s Senegal3:00 p.m. UTC-412:30 a.m. (June 17, 2026)MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Jun 16, 2026IC Path 2 Winner v/s Norway6:00 p.m. UTC-43:30 a.m. (1June 17, 2026)Gillette Stadium, Boston
Jun 16, 2026Argentina v/s Algeria8:00 p.m. UTC-56:30 a.m. (June 17, 2026)Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Jun 16, 2026Austria v/s Jordan9:00 p.m. UTC-79:30 a.m. (June 17, 2026)Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
Jun 17, 2026Portugal v/s IC Path 1 Winner12:00 p.m. UTC-510:30 p.m. (June 17, 2026)NRG Stadium, Houston
Jun 17, 2026England v/s Croatia3:00 p.m. UTC-51:30 a.m. (June 18, 2026AT&T Stadium, Dallas
Jun 17, 2026Ghana v/s Panama7:00 p.m. UTC-44:30 a.m. (June 18, 2026)BMO Field, Toronto
Jun 17, 2026Uzbekistan v/s Colombia8:00 p.m. UTC-67:30 a.m. (June 18, 2026)Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Jun 18, 2026UEFA Path D Winner v/s South Africa12:00pm UTC-49:30 p.m. (June 18, 2026)Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Jun 18, 2026Switzerland v/s UEFA Path A Winner12:00p.m. UTC-712:30 a.m. (June 19, 2026)SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Jun 18, 2026Canada v/s Qatar3:00 p.m. UTC-73:30 a.m. (June 19, 2026)BC Place, Vancouver
Jun 18, 2026Mexico v/s South Korea7:00 p.m. UTC-66:30 a.m. (June 19, 2026)Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
Jun 19, 2026USA v/s Australia12:00 p.m. UTC-712:30 a.m. (June 20, 2026)Lumen Field, Seattle
Jun 19, 2026Scotland v/s Morocco6:00 p.m. UTC-43:30 a.m. (June 20, 2026)Gillette Stadium, Boston
Jun 19, 2026Brazil v/s Haiti9:00 p.m UTC-46:30 a.m. (June 20, 2026)Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Jun 19, 2026UEFA Patch C Winner v/s Paraguay9:00 p.m. UTC-79:30 a.m. (June 20, 2026)Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
Jun 20, 2026Netherlands v/s UEFA Path B Winner12:00 p.m. UTC-510:30 p.m. (June 20, 2026)NRG Stadium, Houston
Jun 20, 2026Germany v/s Ivory Coast4:00 p.m. UTC-41:30 a.m. (June 21, 2026)BMO Field, Toronto
Jun 20, 2026Ecuador v/s Curacao7:00 p.m. UTC−55:30 a.m. (June 21, 2026)Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Jun 20, 2026Tunisia v/s Japan10:00 p.m. UTC−69:30 a.m. (June 21, 2026)Estadio BBVA, Monterrey
Jun 21, 2026Spain v/s Saudi Arabia12:00 p.m. UTC−49:30 p.m. (June 21, 2026)Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Jun 21, 2026Belgium v/s Iran12:00 p.m. UTC−712:30 a.m. (June 22, 2026)SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Jun 21, 2026Uruguay v/.s Cape Verde6:00 p.m. UTC−43:30 a.m. (June 22, 2026)Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Jun 21, 2026New Zealand v/s Egypt6:00 p.m. UTC−76:30 a.m. (June 22, 2026)BC Place, Vancouver
Jun 22, 2026Argentina v/s Austria12:00 p.m. UTC−510:30 p.m. (June 22, 2026)AT&T Stadium, Dallas
Jun 22, 2026France v/s IC Path 2 Winner5:00 p.m. UTC−42:30 a.m. (June 23, 2026)Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Jun 22, 2026Norway v/s Senegal8:00 p.m. UTC−45:30 a.m. (June 23, 2026)MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Jun 22, 2026Jordan v/s Algeria8:00 p.m. UTC−78:30 a.m. (June 23, 2026)Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
Jun 23, 2026Portugal v/s Uzbekistan12:00 p.m. UTC−510:30 p.m (June 23, 2026)NRG Stadium, Houston
Jun 23, 2026England v/s Ghana4:00 p.m. UTC−41:30 a.m. (June 24, 2026)Gillette Stadium, Boston
Jun 23, 2026Panama v/s Croatia7:00 p.m. UTC−44:30 a.m. (June 24, 2026)BMO Field, Toronto
Jun 23, 2026Colombia v/s IC Path 1 Winner8:00 p.m. UTC−67: 30 a.m. (June 24, 2026)Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
Jun 24, 2026Switzerland v/s Canada12:00 p.m. UTC−712:30 a.m. (June 25, 2026)BC Place, Vancouver
Jun 24, 2026UEFA Path A Winner v/s Qatar12:00 p.m. UTC−712:30 a.m. (June 25, 2026)Lumen Field, Seattle
Jun 24, 2026Morocco v/s Haiti6:00 p.m. UTC−43:30 a.m. (June 25, 2026)Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Jun 24, 2026Scotland v/s Brazil6:00 p.m. UTC−43:30 a.m. (June 25, 2026)Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Jun 24, 2026South Afrcia v/s South Korea7:00 p.m. UTC−66:30 a.m. (June 25, 2026)Estadio BBVA, Monterrey
Jun 24, 2026UEFA Path D Winner v/s Mexico7:00 p.m. UTC−66:30 a.m. (June 25, 2026)Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Jun 25, 2026Cuaraco v/s Ivory Coast4:00 p.m. UTC−41:30 a.m. (June 26, 2026)Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Jun 25, 2026Ecuador v/s Germany4:00 p.m. UTC−41:30 a.m. (June 26, 2026)MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Jun 25, 2026Tunisia v/s Netherlands6:00 p.m. UTC−54:30 a.m. (June 26, 2026)Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Jun 25, 2026Japan v/s UEFA Path B Winner6:00 p.m. UTC−54:30 a.m. (June 26, 2026)AT&T Stadium, Dallas
Jun 25, 2026UEFA Path C Winner v/s USA7:00 p.m. UTC−77:30 a.m. (June 26, 2026)SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Jun 25, 2026Paraguay v/s Australia7:00 p.m. UTC−77:30 a.m. (June 26, 2026)Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
Jun 26, 2026Norway v/s France3:00 p.m. UTC−412:30 a.m. (June 27, 2026)Gillette Stadium, Boston
Jun 26, 2026Senegal v/s IC Path 2 Winner3:00 p.m. UTC−412:30 a.m. (June 27, 2026)BMO Field, Toronto
Jun 26, 2026Cape Verde v/s Saudi Arabia7:00 p.m. UTC−55:30 a.m. (June 27, 2026)NRG Stadium, Houston
Jun 26, 2026Uruguay v/s Spain6:00 p.m. UTC−65:30 a.m. (June 27, 2026)Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
Jun 26, 2026New Zealand v/s Belgium8:00 p.m. UTC−78:30 a.m. (June 27, 2026)BC Place, Vancouver
Jun 26, 2026Egypt v/s Iran8:00 p.m. UTC−78:30 a.m. (June 27, 2026)Lumen Field, Seattle
Jun 27, 2026Panama v/s England5:00 p.m. UTC−42:30 a.m. (June 28, 2026)MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Jun 27, 2026Croatia v/s Ghana5:00 p.m. UTC−42:30 a.m. (June 28, 2026)Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Jun 27, 2026Colombia v/s Portugal7:30 p.m. UTC−45:00 a.m. (June 28, 2026)Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Jun 27, 2026IC Path 1 Winner v/s Uzbekistan7:30 p.m. UTC−45:00 a.m. (June 28, 2026)Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Jun 27, 2026Algeria v/s Austria9:00 p.m. UTC−57:30 a.m. (June 28, 2026)Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Jun 27, 2026Jordan v/s Argentina9:00 p.m. UTC−57:30 a.m. (June 28, 2026)AT&T Stadium, Dallas
Jun 28, 2026Round of 32 - 112:00 p.m. UTC−712:30 a.m. (June 29, 2026)SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Jun 29, 2026Round of 32 - 212:00 p.m. UTC−510:30 p.m. (June 29, 2026)NRG Stadium, Houston
Jun 29, 2026Round of 32 - 34:30 p.m. UTC−42:00 a.m. (June 30, 2026)Gillette Stadium, Boston
Jun 29, 2026Round of 32 - 47:00 p.m. UTC−66:30 a.m. (June 30, 2026)Estadio BBVA, Monterrey
Jun 30, 2026Round of 32 - 512:00 p.m. UTC−510:30 p.m. (June 30, 2026)AT&T Stadium, Dallas
Jun 30, 2026Round of 32 - 65:00 p.m. UTC−42:30 a.m. (July 1, 2026)MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Jun 30, 2026Round of 32 - 77:00 p.m. UTC−66:30 a.m. (July 1, 2026)Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Jul 1, 2026Round of 32 - 812:00 p.m. UTC−49:30 p.m. (July 1, 2026)Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Jul 1, 2026Round of 32 - 91:00 p.m. UTC−71:30 a.m. (July 2, 2026)Lumen Field, Seattle
Jul 1, 2026Round of 32 - 105:00 p.m. UTC−75:30 a.m. (July 2, 2026)Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area
Jul 2, 2026Round of 32 - 1112:00 p.m. UTC−712:30 a.m. (July 3, 2026)SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Jul 2, 2026Round of 32 - 127:00 p.m. UTC−44:30 a.m. (July 3, 2026)BMO Field, Toronto
Jul 2, 2026Round of 32 - 138:00 p.m. UTC−78:30 a.m. (July 3, 2026)BC Place, Vancouver
Jul 3, 2026Round of 32 - 141:00 p.m. UTC−511:30 p.m. (July 3, 2026)AT&T Stadium, Dallas
Jul 3, 2026Round of 32 - 156:00 p.m. UTC−43:30 a.m. (July 4, 2026)Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Jul 3, 2026Round of 32 - 168:30 p.m. UTC−57:00 a.m. (July 4, 2026)Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Jul 4, 2026Round of 16 - 112:00 p.m. UTC−510:30 a.m. (July 4, 2026)NRG Stadium, Houston
Jul 4, 2026Round of 16 - 25:00 p.m. UTC−42:30 a.m. (July 5, 2026)Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Jul 5, 2026Round of 16 - 34:00 p.m. UTC−41:30 a.m. (July 6, 2026)MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Jul 5, 2026Round of 16 - 46:00 p.m. UTC−65:30 a.m. (July 6, 2026)Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Jul 6, 2026Round of 16 - 52:00 p.m. UTC−512:30 a.m. (July 7, 2026)AT&T Stadium, Dallas
Jul 6, 2026Round of 16 - 65:00 p.m. UTC−75:30 a.m. (July 7, 2026)Lumen Field, Seattle
Jul 7, 2026Round of 16 - 712:00 p.m. UTC−49:30 p.m. (July 7, 2026)Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Jul 7, 2026Round of 16 - 81:00 p.m. UTC−71:30 a.m. (July 8, 2026)BC Place, Vancouver
Jul 9, 2026Quarterfinal - 14:00 p.m. UTC−41:30 a.m. (July 10, 2026)Gillette Stadium, Boston
Jul 10, 2026Quarterfinal - 212:00 p.m. UTC−712:30 a.m. (July 11, 2026)SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Jul 11, 2026Quarterfinal - 35:00 p.m. UTC−42:30 a.m. (July 12, 2026)Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Jul 11, 2026Quarterfinal - 48:00 p.m. UTC−56:30 a.m. (July 12, 2026)Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Jul 14, 2026Semifinal - 12:00 p.m. UTC−512:30 a.m. (July 15, 2026)AT&T Stadium, Dallas
Jul 15, 2026Semifinal - 23:00 p.m. UTC−412:30 a.m. (July 16, 2026)Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Jul 18, 2026Third-place play-off5:00 p.m. UTC−42:30 a.m. (July 19, 2026)Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Jul 19, 2026Final3:00 p.m. UTC−412:30 a.m. (July 20, 2026)MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it's the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs.

