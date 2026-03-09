/FIFA World Cup 2026: Check complete match schedules, timings and venues

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup will begin on June 11, 2026, with matches taking place across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament will conclude on July 19, with the final scheduled at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams, the highest number in the tournament’s history.

When does the FIFA World Cup 2026 start?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will start on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

How long will the 2026 FIFA World Cup last?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run for 39 days, from June 11 to July 19.

How many matches are in the 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule?

There will be 104 matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with a record 48 teams competing for the title.

When do the group stage matches start and end?

The group stage matches will begin on June 11 and finish on June 27.

When is the Round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 will take place from June 29 to July 3.

When are the quarterfinals and semifinals scheduled?

The quarterfinal matches are planned from July 4 to July 6, while the semifinal games will be held on July 9 and July 11.

When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?

The final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

Which stadium will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?

The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2026: